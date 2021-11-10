Smyth County forms LEPC

First responders are, of course, a given for such a group, but having the school system and department of social services involved helps add valuable input. Having local industries aboard also helps first responders prepare for things like chemical spills or exposures of other hazardous materials. In turn, the committee can also help those institutions and businesses better prepare for the emergencies they could face.

“They pretty much are the subject matter experts or the community members that are helping us put together the best way to respond to emergencies,” Crawford said.

The committee will plan out responses for everything from natural disasters, like tornadoes and flooding, to emergency situations such as large-scale fires. Crawford, who will chair the committee in the coming year, gave the 1997 fire at Marley Mouldings in Atkins and the 2011 tornado that struck Glade Spring as examples of the types of emergencies the committee will plan for.

“During those events, the emergency operations planning goes into effect,” he said.