Money earmarked for Barren Springs Community Center

In the Wythe County Board of Supervisors budget for this fiscal year is the construction of a new community center in Barren Springs.
Two years ago, supervisors budgeted money for project engineer and land purchase for the project, and this year they approved $300,000 for the construction of the facility. According to County Administrator Stephen Bear, county staff members are in the preliminary stages of design with an engineering firm.
A location for the center has not been finalized. Bear said the Barren Spring Fire Department Auxiliary owns land adjoin the fire department and have indicated it is willing to sell the county the land for the center. However, supervisors are considering other areas because of the terrain at the fire department location.
The project is in the early stages, so there is no timeframe for completion, Bear said.
The building represents a longtime goal for Coy McRoberts, who represents the areas of Barren Springs and Ivanhoe on the Board of Supervisors. He said the building will measure about 80x60 feet.
He sees senior citizens, young people and other members of the community enjoying the center, which will have an indoor half-court for basketball and other games, meeting rooms, a kitchen and bathroom. He also hopes for an overhang and serving window where groups can host fish-frys and other fundraisers.
“We’ve got a group of kids that don’t have nothing and ain’t ever had nothing given to them by the county or helped by the county,” he said. “If they want to play basketball they have to go eight miles to Jackson Elementary just for a place to play, to play anything. How nice it would be if you could get them something down there they can enjoy. Their tax money is as good as ours.”
McRoberts said he thought about retiring when his term on the board expires next year, but thinks he’ll run for re-election so, if elected, he can make sure the building is completed.
“This has been 11 years trying to get something done down there,” he said. “I want the senior citizens to enjoy it as much as I do the kids. I especially think we need to prepare for our children to have a place to enjoy life. And this would do it.”
Last year, the county sold the Patterson Community Center and the old fire department for $25,000. The community center is a local landmark and had been in part of life in Barren Springs since it opened as a school in 1890. The school closed in 1960 and the building was taken over by the Home Demonstration Club. For years, the county leased the community center building to the Home Demonstration Club with the understanding that it would maintain the building.
The center almost closed in 1996 until the Patterson Neighborhood Community Action Council agreed to maintain the building. By the time it sold last year, the center had become worn down and was prone to flooding.
