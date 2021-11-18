Wytheville police probe UTV theft

Wytheville police are investigating a Tuesday morning UTV theft at Hilltop Cycle.

According to a Wytheville Police Department release, officers were sent to the 145 Fairview Road business at 5:25 a.m. and found that the building’s front doors had been smashed off the hinges.

The business owner responded and verified that a 2022 Polaris Ranger had been stolen from inside the building and was used to drive through the front doors.

The abandoned vehicle was located a few hours later on Glade Road, a few miles outside of town limits.

Police said the Ranger was apparently driven across several farms, causing property damage to several fences and gates.

The case remains under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information or who has discovered property damage between Fairview Road and Glade Road to contact Detective Darren Umberger at darrenu@wytheville.org or (276)223-3310.

Wytheville Police Department