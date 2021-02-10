Grenade tragedy still under investigation; officials wait for more information

One explosive — a live hand grenade that is illegal to possess, according to ATF spokesperson Corey Ray — was detonated.

“We didn’t find any more explosives on the scene,” Holbrook said. “So from this particular scene, there was no immediate danger to the community because there were no other explosives found.”

‘Increasing delay’

By law, police do not have to release the name of a juvenile who has been killed, said Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government.

Still, by not releasing information, Rhyne said, police could open doors to speculation and misinformation.

“I always think this kind of basic information should be disclosed,” Rhyne said. “And when it’s not, in today’s society, when there are so many opportunities to share information and misinformation, it seems like a much better policy for the police to set the record straight and say who is involved rather than having people speculate or circulate information that may or may not be 100% correct.”

Police are “losing the battle” on misinformation in such cases, Rhyne said.

“The fact is … that a hand grenade went off,” Rhyne said.