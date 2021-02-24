 Skip to main content
Man arrested in connection with stabbing
WISE, Va. — A man wanted in connection with a stabbing last month in Wise County has been arrested.

On Thursday, Correll Baker, 30, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was captured in Pennington Gap on a malicious wounding charge, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. He had been sought since Jan. 20 in a stabbing that occurred in East Stone Gap, the Sheriff’s Office said. One person, who authorities have not identified, was stabbed multiple times.

Baker surrendered following a barricade situation and negotiations at the Pennington Gap home, according to a news release. The WCSO and Virginia State Police tactical teams responded to the home.

Baker is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.

