Educators’ conviction that Southwest Virginia could grow its own healthcare workers in light of a critical national shortage is being proven true.

Those educators didn’t want to wait until students entered college; they wanted them to start in high school.

Their program appears to be off to a promising start.

Last Thursday, officials announced that 19 high schoolers from Smyth and Wythe counties have already applied to Southwest Virginia Healthcare Excellence Academy Laboratory School (SWVA-HEALS).

Early this month, the new lab school hired an executive director, Dante Lee.

Smyth Schools Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Mike Sturgill introduced Lee to a gathering of the county’s chamber of commerce. He called Lee “a great fit for this position.”

A longtime high school principal, Lee retired from George Wythe High School in Wytheville. He’s now also serving as an adjunct professor at the University of Virginia Wise.

He described HEALS as a great opportunity for students that will serve as a pipeline preparing future healthcare professionals to meet the workforce shortages in Southwest Virginia while also helping them continue to live in the region. Many in healthcare and education have described the need for new workers as dire.

The lab school will serve 10th- to 12th-grade students along the Interstate 81 corridor from Wythe County to Bristol.

The students from Washington County and Bristol (Va.) public schools will take part in classes at the Higher Education Center in Abingdon, while the Wythe and Smyth students will attend programs at Emory & Henry College’s School of Health Sciences campus and the Henderson School of Appalachian Arts, both in Marion.

Along with E&H and the Higher Ed Center, other higher education participants include Virginia Highlands and Wytheville community college and the Linwood Holton Governor’s School. Even more higher ed partnerships are in the works. Lee said that talks are underway with Virginia Commonwealth University, especially regarding programs that aren’t offered in this region.

When the lab school is fully operational, Lee said that it hopes to enroll 120 students – 60 from Wythe and Smyth and 60 from Washington and Bristol. However, he added that the program doesn’t want to exclude any strong applicants and will work to avoid that.

Up to 25 Smyth County 10th-graders will start this fall by taking part in six half-day job shadowing sessions through a #SmythStrong program with multiple healthcare and education partners. Sturgill said students will visit a variety of settings to get ideas about healthcare career possibilities ranging from mental health to dental work. “We’ll get kids heading in the right direction,” he said.

Smyth Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sarah Gillespie believes this early initiative will help youth see the potential of continuing to live in Southwest Virginia. For the chamber, she said, it’s an investment in education and quality of life.

Gillespie also noted that the chamber is continuing to welcome community partners interested in supporting the initiative.

Throughout the program, Lou Fincher, E&H School of Health Sciences dean, said that as the number of participating partners grows, so will the number of students.

“Our ultimate goal,” she said, “is to serve this region.”

Lee noted that when the state grant for the lab school expires in five years, E&H officials have said they’d like to sustain it.

Of note, Fincher said, students will learn about rural healthcare needs and challenges. At a press conference about the lab school this spring, the dean noted that students who grow up in and are educated in rural areas are far more likely to stay in those communities.

She then described the initiative as “increasing the overall health of the region.”

The vision for SWVA-HEALS, Fincher said, is to use a career-academy model that is rigorous and experiential and will be college-prep oriented. Last week, the dean said, lab school graduates will likely obtain a special seal on their diplomas, obtain dual-enrollment credits, and have pathways toward direct enrollment at certain schools.

Sturgill hopes the lab school and associated programs will give any students who may not have the means or the encouragement from home to access the opportunities that are available.

The Virginia General Assembly approved $100 million to plan and implement Lab Schools throughout Virginia. Up to $5 million was to be given to each approved lab school for implementation.

This proposal received recognition, Fincher said, because it identified a community need and a solution to that need.

Through the grant funds, Lee also emphasized that no money is being taken away from the local school systems for this program.

To learn more about HEALS, visit https://sites.google.com/scsb.org/heals/home.