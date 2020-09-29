More assistance offered to Tazewell County businesses

Tazewell, Va. – ore money is now available to help struggling businesses in Tazewell County.

The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors has announced the expansion of assistance to small businesses with the launch of the Tazewell County Small Business Recovery Grant. The $250,000 allocation is part of more than $1 million dollars of funding for businesses during Phase III of the County’s CARES Act funding.

“Our small businesses are still seeing the economic impact of COVID-19 and this spring’s mandated shutdown. The County understands the important role our small businesses play in the success of our community and want to ensure they are given every possible opportunity to receive assistance” stated County Administrator Eric Young.

In order to qualify, businesses must have 25 or less employees and be physically located within Tazewell County. Qualifying applicants may receive $1,000 to $10,000 in funding to reimburse expenses associated with the economic devastation of COVID-19. This is a grant and funds do not have to be repaid, however documentation of expenses is required. Businesses receiving prior federal assistance are eligible but preference will be given to those yet to receive assistance. The grant will be administered by the Tazewell County Industrial Authority.