Voter registration deadline is Oct. 13

BRISTOL, Va. — The deadline for Virginia residents to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election is Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. Applications postmarked by Oct. 13 will also be accepted.

People may register online via the citizens’ portal at www.vote.elections.virginia.gov or obtain an application from their local elections office or designated state agencies.

In Washington County, early voting is open to all registered voters to vote in person at the County Government Center before Election Day, up to Oct. 30 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 31. Another polling location is open from Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 19 at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.

Sample ballots for elections in Damascus, Glade Spring and Washington County can be found online at www.washcova.com/registrar.

For more information, contact the Washington County Voter Registrar’s Office at 276-676-6227 or vote@washcova.com. The office is located at 1 Government Center Place, Suite A, Abingdon, Virginia, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.