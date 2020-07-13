Update: 2:30 p.m.
Jessica Collier has made contact with her family and has said she is safe.
***********************
The Wytheville Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman believed to be in danger.
Jessica Faith Collier, 30, was last heard from on July 12 around 6 a.m. via a text message in Wytheville. According to the AWARE foundation, Collier is believed to be in danger due to the context of the text message.
She is described as 5’7”, weighing 160 pounds with dyed pink hair and brown eyes. A clothing description was not available, but Collier has an Infinity tattoo under her thumb on her right hand.
The Wytheville Police department is asking anyone with immediate information on Collier to contact 911. Other information can be phoned in at 276-223-3300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.