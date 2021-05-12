Arrest made in dog shooting

“He’s doing much better today,” Viars said Monday. “He’s sedated until he builds up enough red blood cells to have his front right leg amputated. He has a long road ahead of him, that’s for sure.”

Viars said the amputation is necessary because one shot “obliterated” Luke’s clavicle. The dog was shot three times, she added.

Luke will be on strict crate rest until scar tissue can build up around and stabilize the shrapnel still in his body.

Viars said several people have offered to adopt Luke, but he has to heal first. Adoption applications can be found on the group’s website at www.paccrescue.org

The sheriff’s office continues to process evidence in the case.

Deputy Queen continues to investigate and is seeking witnesses. Any suspects are likely to face animal cruelty charges.

“Animal Control Officer Dauley and Deputy Queen should be commended for their quick efforts to save the life of this dog,” Assistant Wythe County Administrator Matthew Hankins said in the press release. “Their actions and those of the animal rescue went above and beyond in a call that initially seemed hopeless; strong partnerships with veterinarians and rescue groups gave us hope that this pet will fully recover.”