Arrest made in dog shooting

Editor's note: this story has been changed to reflect an arrest in the case.
The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for shooting a pet dog in Barren Springs.
According to a county press release, Deputy E.L Queen arrested Roger Alan Shockley, 56, of Barren Springs. He was charged with a class one misdemeanor, causing bodily injury to a dog with intent to injure. Shockley was released on a $500 unsecured bond.
Wythe County Animal Control Officer S.G. Dauley received a call April 29 to check on a wounded animal. She responded, along with Deputy Queen, and discovered a dog with multiple gunshot wounds. Dauley rushed the dog to a local veterinarian for initial care, and then contacted multiple animal rescues for assistance with ongoing treatment and recovery.
The owner indicated they could not afford treatment, so possession was signed over to Pulaski Animal Care & Control, and the organization is fundraising for the dog’s care.
Treatment so far has included care for the gunshot wounds, amputation of the dog’s tail and a likely amputation of a front leg.
PACC Co-Director Missy Viars said the dog, named Luke, is responding to treatment but had a scare on Sunday when his blood pressured dropped, sending him into shock. Luke is now at Town & Country Veterinary Clinic and Emergency Hospital in Christiansburg.
“He’s doing much better today,” Viars said Monday. “He’s sedated until he builds up enough red blood cells to have his front right leg amputated. He has a long road ahead of him, that’s for sure.”
Viars said the amputation is necessary because one shot “obliterated” Luke’s clavicle. The dog was shot three times, she added.
Luke will be on strict crate rest until scar tissue can build up around and stabilize the shrapnel still in his body.
Viars said several people have offered to adopt Luke, but he has to heal first. Adoption applications can be found on the group’s website at www.paccrescue.org
The sheriff’s office continues to process evidence in the case.
Deputy Queen continues to investigate and is seeking witnesses. Any suspects are likely to face animal cruelty charges.
“Animal Control Officer Dauley and Deputy Queen should be commended for their quick efforts to save the life of this dog,” Assistant Wythe County Administrator Matthew Hankins said in the press release. “Their actions and those of the animal rescue went above and beyond in a call that initially seemed hopeless; strong partnerships with veterinarians and rescue groups gave us hope that this pet will fully recover.”
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or heard shots in the vicinity of Barren Springs on April 29 should contact Deputy Queen at the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, 276-223-6001.
PACC is raising money for Luke’s care. To donate, visit the group’s website or give via PayPal to Paccrescue@gmail.com The group is also having an online auction on its PACC Rescue Benefit Facebook page.
“The vet says there is no reason he should not be able to go on and live a happy life, Viars said. “We just have to get him through this.”