 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chilhowie postpones market and park dedication, town hall closed due to rising COVID cases
0 comments

Chilhowie postpones market and park dedication, town hall closed due to rising COVID cases

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chilhowie sign
File Photo by Linda Burchette

The town of Chilhowie has postponed its planned dedication on Wednesday of the Will Walker Memorial Farmers Market and the Lucas Dowell Memorial Park due to the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases in the county.

As of last Thursday, Chilhowie Town Hall is closed to patrons. Citizens can make utility payments online, over the phone, by mail, or dropped off at either of the two drop boxes located in front of the main entrance of the town hall, or on the west side of the building towards the fire department which is convenient by vehicle.

All staff will remain in place. They will be taking on additional protective measures for their and the public’s safety. All town services will remain available to citizens with the necessary staffing and resources, including emergency services.

The old high school and town park are also closed to the public. The Chilhowie branch of the Smyth County Public Library, located in the old high school, continues to offer curbside service.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics