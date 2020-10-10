 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CVCA has CARES funds to help unemployed
0 comments

CVCA has CARES funds to help unemployed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tazewell County Board of Supervisors has generously provided CARES ACT to funding to Clinch Valley Community Action to assist the residents of Tazewell County who have experienced or are currently experiencing job loss due to COVID-19.  The funding can assist with electric, phone or internet. 

Requirements to be eligible are as follows:

  1. Tazewell County resident must have experienced a period of 30 days or more of unemployment between March 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020. (May be eligible even if have returned to work).
  2. Resident must provide proof on unemployment, photo ID and utility bill.
  3. Cannot pay electric bills to Town of Richlands.

For additional information and/or application please contact 276-988-5583 Ext 346 or 216.

           

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics