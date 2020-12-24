Marion churches host variety of Christmas Eve service options, advice for celebrating at home

With health officials urging everyone to curb travel and holiday gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19, many people may experience a simpler, more humble Christmas this year. Some pastors believe that can be good thing, focusing Christians on the essence of the annual religious celebration.
Alan Gray, Royal Oak Presbyterian Church’s pastor, observed that most years “many of us would agree that the world’s celebration of Christmas is often shallow and materialistic.” However, he added, “These difficult days force us to go deeper into the true meaning of Christmas. Jesus himself reminds us of what he came to accomplish when he quotes a prophecy of Isaiah at the beginning of His earthly ministry, ‘The Lord has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim freedom for the captives and release from darkness for the prisoners, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor’(Luke 4:18-19).”
“Many, if not all, of us,” Gray said, “can look back over the course of this year and recall a deep disappointment or a significant loss that was heartbreaking.”
With that in mind, the longtime pastor said, “So my prayer is that we can all celebrate Christmas by embracing Jesus, as Immanuel -- God with us.”
The Rev. Emily Edmondson, of Christ Episcopal Church in Marion, echoed the call to return to the Good News, saying, “I would encourage everyone to get back to basics.”
Edmondson and Gray offered several activities for people to undertake during this time.
Both suggested reading the first two chapters of the gospels of Matthew and Luke, and, Edmondson added, “if you are not alone, read them to your family.”
Gray noted, “Remind yourself and those you’re with to rejoice in the nearness of God, through Jesus Christ. Give closer attention to even the smallest of blessings and return thanks to God for His constant provision. This Christmas, may all of us keep a song of praise in our hearts so we can accept the ancient carol’s invitation, ‘O come let us adore Him, Christ the Lord.’”
Edmondson also recommended, “If you can't celebrate as you normally have, take the time to remember your best Christmas and write about it. What made it special and who was there? It is your history and thanks to the birth of our savior, you had a memorable experience. Remember the love and your loved ones.”
She also suggested, “Call a friend or a relative who you haven't talked with in a while and wish them a Merry Christmas. Remember, it is all about love and giving of yourself.”
Gray too focused on Jesus’ love, saying, “Imagine, for a moment, going through the pandemic without Christ with us, without His comforting presence, without His steadfast strength and peace. My hope is that we can rest more fully in His abiding love, as the One who longs to bind up our broken hearts and draw us close to His strong heart. Instead of focusing our thoughts on our problems or disappointments, let us focus our minds on Christ as savior and king.”
Daniel Hess, Ebenezer Lutheran Church’s pastor, also urged individuals to consider lighting a candle, reading Luke Chapter 2 and singing or listening to Silent Night.
Hess directed people to a quote from German pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who was executed in World War II for resisting the Nazi’s: "Who will celebrate Christmas correctly? Whoever finally lays down all power, all honor, all reputation, all vanity, all arrogance, all individualism beside the manger.”
For those who don’t feel comfortable going to a Christmas Eve service, the pastors also recommended joining one online. For those who are worshiping online, Hess recommended “setting up a place in the home to worship with a cross, maybe at table as an altar and a scarf or blanket on top, a candle, a bible and similar items). He also encouraged online worshipers “to dress up, pray with your pastor, and sing along with the music even if it doesn't sound good.”
Several local churches are offering an online option and other opportunities.
Christ Episcopal Church will hold its Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24. Everyone must wear a mask and physically distance.
Ebenezer Lutheran Church is one with an online option. A full online service featuring music, a sermon, and readings will be pre-recorded and available after 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.
The Marion church will also hold an Outdoor Candle Light Service in its parking lot at 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The church will have candles available (wax or battery-powered). Everyone is asked to wear a mask. The service will be less than 30 minutes and will include prayers and a reading of the Christmas story in the Gospel of Luke. At the service’s conclusion, all who wish may stay and join in singing “Silent Night.”
Marion Baptist Church on North Main Street will also hold Christmas Eve communion service at 5:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. The church will present, Seekers of the Light, a special musical celebration. Attendees are asked to practice physical distancing and wear masks. The service will also be livestreamed and available later on the church’s YouTube channel. Individuals may also listen to the service from their vehicles in the parking lot via radio at 89.1FM.
Royal Oak Presbyterian Church at 139 W. Main St. in Marion will hold a Candlelight Christmas Eve Service of gospel readings and carols at 6 p.m. Physical distancing and masks are necessary for the in-person service, which will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. In the church parking lot or within a mile of the church, individuals may listen to the service on their radios at 98.9 FM.