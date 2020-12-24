Marion churches host variety of Christmas Eve service options, advice for celebrating at home

With that in mind, the longtime pastor said, “So my prayer is that we can all celebrate Christmas by embracing Jesus, as Immanuel -- God with us.”

The Rev. Emily Edmondson, of Christ Episcopal Church in Marion, echoed the call to return to the Good News, saying, “I would encourage everyone to get back to basics.”

Edmondson and Gray offered several activities for people to undertake during this time.

Both suggested reading the first two chapters of the gospels of Matthew and Luke, and, Edmondson added, “if you are not alone, read them to your family.”

Gray noted, “Remind yourself and those you’re with to rejoice in the nearness of God, through Jesus Christ. Give closer attention to even the smallest of blessings and return thanks to God for His constant provision. This Christmas, may all of us keep a song of praise in our hearts so we can accept the ancient carol’s invitation, ‘O come let us adore Him, Christ the Lord.’”