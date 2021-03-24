Pinnacle developer discusses new stores, status of access road

BRISTOL, Tenn. — At a Bristol noon Rotary Club meeting last week, commercial developer Steve Johnson discussed the challenges of filling out The Pinnacle center, efforts to attract grocer Trader Joe’s and the status of a Virginia access road.
Five retailers closed stores at The Pinnacle during the past year — Mattress Firm, Pier 1 Imports, Versona, Justice and Christopher & Banks — while new eateries opened, including Buddy’s BBQ, Chicken Salad Chick, Five Guys and Saladworks.
“We’re working on a few new businesses for The Pinnacle. 2020, obviously, was a very challenging year, and we had several businesses depart,” Johnson, president and CEO of Johnson Commercial Development, said. “We’re working to backfill those. I know Five Below will open soon in the old Pier One box, and we have some good businesses looking to backfill our vacancies.
“People would be quick to blame corona [COVID-19] for that, but, honestly, I think corona was just the nail in the coffin. The majority of those businesses were on the way out anyway, and retail is a crowded, challenging environment. Obviously, not everybody is going to make it,” Johnson said.
Christopher & Banks, Justice and Pier 1 each filed for bankruptcy and closed all stores nationwide.
The lingering economic malaise prompted by the pandemic will likely continue this year, Johnson said, while predicting that business will “pick back up” in 2022.
Johnson said he is a franchisee of an unnamed business for East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia and plans to have locations at The Pinnacle and Johnson City, as well as eastward toward Roanoke.
“We have a few other businesses coming, one of which we’re working to put beside Best Buy in that vacant space,” he said. “There still is some raw land there. It’s challenging to get a big box to take the remainder of that land. It can accommodate up to another 150,000 square feet, but we’ll keep trying.”
He said Johnson City remains the regional leader in terms of population and median household income — factors that commercial retail decision-makers crave — while The Pinnacle has become a commercial destination with nearly 1 million square feet of shopping, dining and entertainment options along Interstate 81.
One business he’s had no success recruiting is Trader Joe’s, a national grocer with stores in Asheville and Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Richmond, Virginia. He recently initiated a social media campaign to try and spark community interest to get the company’s attention.
“The company is receptive to online feedback from potential customers in markets that want their store. We have done some things on social media to give people an opportunity to reach out to Trader Joe’s directly,” Johnson said. “We’ve not had any feedback from Trader Joe’s since, but we’re going to continue to push. I do feel like they are just right for this market; I think it will work. … I believe we can support it, and I’m willing to put my money where my mouth is where — if they want to tie whatever rent they may pay to sales — I’m happy to do that.”
Asked about relieving traffic congestion on Pinnacle Parkway, the lone four-lane route that connects the center to U.S. 11W, Johnson said ideally it will occur once development is ready to proceed on the 350-acre portion in Virginia.
Previous efforts to secure state funding for a road connecting Gate City Highway to Pinnacle Parkway at the cul-de-sac near Bass Pro Shops were unsuccessful.
The topic arose again in early 2020, when Johnson proposed a massive $500 million casino, hotel, waterpark, golf venue and amphitheater for his Virginia property. That effort was “shut out,” Johnson said, because the General Assembly refused to consider expanding casino legislation to include anything beyond the five original cities.
While acknowledging the extension was “horribly” needed, Johnson said they continue working to develop that portion of the property.
“You can spend $10 million to build a two-lane road out to Gate City Highway and relieve the pressure on Pinnacle Parkway or you wait until you get enough critical mass to justify a mass grading of that entire site — and you do it right,” Johnson said.
Mass grading that area later could significantly change the topography and render such a road useless, he said, adding that parts of the former Bristol West Boulevard through the Tennessee portion are buried beneath 70 feet of dirt.
Johnson urged the completion of a connector road between Bristol Motor Speedway and U.S. 11W or at least rerouting Island Road to the Pinnacle Parkway intersection near the new Weigel’s convenience store to eliminate the existing intersection near the entrance to the center.
“Those people coming out Island Road and turning west to go toward Kingsport, that’s eliminated. That’s a disaster. That’s a disaster waiting to happen. I think that needs closed off and the access tied in to Pinnacle Parkway,” Johnson said.
The developer said he’s also working in the region’s housing market and considers improvements there essential for further economic growth.
“One of the bigger hurdles for this region is the availability of quality housing. It’s reflective of the demographic; when you look at our population and our median household income, that’s the stranglehold,” Johnson said. “It’s the chicken and the egg, in my view, as it pertains to recruiting new business and industry. Without quality housing, above the price point that’s most prevalent in our region, I think we’re limited. Who’s going to step out there and provide that? It’s a conundrum.”