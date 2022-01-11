Mount Rogers PACE center coming to Marion soon

Mount Rogers PACE will soon have a place to call home. The Program of All-inclusive Care to the Elderly will be located in the former Marion Police Department building at 555 South Main Street.

After months of remodeling and some new construction, the building is taking shape for staff office space, a medical clinic, physical and occupational therapy areas, a kitchen, bathrooms and a spacious day room for participants.

“We designed the inside of the building to function specifically as a PACE center,” said Mount Rogers Operations Manager Andy Altizer. “The Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens’ licensed contractor Jackie Ray and his team remodeled the offices and clinic areas, while Wallburg Construction of Abingdon built the new addition of the day room, kitchen and bathrooms.”

In addition to Altizer, the agency has hired Mattie Smith as clinical administrator and Jennifer Thomas as nurse practitioner.

“We are excited to begin serving participants,” Altizer said. “The Marion location is taking shape and is to a point where you can see the progress that is being made.” Hopes are to open this spring.