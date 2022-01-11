Mount Rogers PACE center coming to Marion soon

Mount Rogers PACE will soon have a place to call home. The Program of All-inclusive Care to the Elderly will be located in the former Marion Police Department building at 555 South Main Street.
After months of remodeling and some new construction, the building is taking shape for staff office space, a medical clinic, physical and occupational therapy areas, a kitchen, bathrooms and a spacious day room for participants.
“We designed the inside of the building to function specifically as a PACE center,” said Mount Rogers Operations Manager Andy Altizer. “The Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens’ licensed contractor Jackie Ray and his team remodeled the offices and clinic areas, while Wallburg Construction of Abingdon built the new addition of the day room, kitchen and bathrooms.”
In addition to Altizer, the agency has hired Mattie Smith as clinical administrator and Jennifer Thomas as nurse practitioner.
“We are excited to begin serving participants,” Altizer said. “The Marion location is taking shape and is to a point where you can see the progress that is being made.” Hopes are to open this spring.
Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens in Cedar Bluff has operated PACE for 13 years in Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties. The agency is expanding its service area to include the counties of Smyth, Wythe, Bland and Washington and the city of Bristol and has received the go-ahead to expand from the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services. After undergoing a readiness review from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services and receiving licensure from the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Social Services, the facility will soon be ready to open and serve clients. District Three Governmental Cooperative will continue to provide all senior services and will be an important community partner in this expansion.
AASC’s business plan for the Marion-based operation says, “The PACE program philosophy aligns with the agency’s belief that aging is not a choice; however, aging well is. The board… and staff at AASC firmly believe in fostering programs aimed at helping seniors stay within their homes and community as long as possible with dignity and grace.”
That plan notes that AASC has received numerous requests for service from residents in this area.
“We have already received a lot of support from the local medical community, departments of social services and the public for the PACE program,” said AASC Executive Director Regina Sayers. “PACE is so beneficial to participants because they receive all their health care and social needs through one provider. This allows for close monitoring by professionals who know them so well that slight changes in their health status or mood can be immediately addressed.”
PACE is a patient-centered program for clients who are 55 years of age and older, live in the service area, pass a screening for nursing home level of care and can live safely in the community with support from PACE staff and family members. It is a long-term care solution for individuals who need help taking care of themselves but want to remain in their homes and communities. PACE provides primary medical and specialty care, medications, physical and occupational therapy, home care services, nursing care, hospitalization, adult day health care, social services support, recreation and social events, meals and transportation.
PACE services are far-ranging from personal care and homemaking needs to medical services and transportation and socialization.
Brian Beck, AASC’s chief financial officer, told the Marion Town Council in 2020 that he’s confident of the non-profit’s ability to develop and operate a PACE program for the Mount Rogers region. For the Marion center, he projected that PACE will employ 13.4 full-time positions by the end of the first year and about 67 employees at the end of its fifth year.
At start-up, Mount Rogers PACE is expecting to employ a center manager, clinic nurse practitioner, clinic RN and home care coordinator, social worker, and activity coordinator in addition to personal care aides, homemakers and drivers.
Beck told town officials that the Emory & Henry School of Health Sciences in Marion has expressed interest in working with the PACE program to give its students practical learning experience.
AASC already has alliances with E&H, ETSU, King University and several other institutions of higher learning for other programs.
In its proposal, AASC said, “By partnering with local colleges and universities, this PACE concept could be a cutting-edge model for other PACE programs across the country.”
The non-profit also plans to develop working relationships with area hospitals, District Three, Mount Rogers Community Services, county departments of social services, and other entities.
Referrals to the program can come from any of those institutions as well as family and residents themselves.
AASC will also operate an adult day center in The Community Center of Abingdon at 300 Senior Drive NE, the same building as the Abingdon Senior Center. Details on the opening date of this facility will be forthcoming.
For more information about PACE or to provide a referral, call 276-964-4915.