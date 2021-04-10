Illegal card readers found at Bristol gas pumps

Eight illegal credit card readers were found last Wednesday morning at a Bristol, Virginia, gas station.

The readers were found on gas pumps at the Roadrunner Market on West Euclid Avenue near Gate City Highway, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Department.

Sgt. Steve Crawford said an employee went to check on the pumps and discovered they had been tampered with. The readers, which Crawford described as sophisticated, are used to store and take card information.

Typically, Crawford said the thieves then either sell the card information to others or make bank cards.

The perpetrators had to open the pump control panel to hook the readers up to the machine’s insides. The keys are not difficult to obtain and can be found by anyone.

The card readers are virtually undetectable until someone opens the pump control panel for repairs or maintenance, which is what occurred last Wednesday.

Crawford said the card readers will likely be forensically investigated to determine whether any information was obtained from cards. It is not known how long the readers were on the pumps or whether any information had already been taken.