Former Smyth library director files defamation lawsuit

In a defamation suit filed in federal court last Monday, former Smyth County Public Library Director Robb Farmer said he was terminated from his post after the current chair of the library’s board of trustees and a library maintenance worker made false statements about him.

The suit names Library Board Chair Margaret Wyant Linford and maintenance worker Byron Johnson as defendants. Others may be named later.

According to the complaint, “Defendants engaged in a pattern of defamatory, false statements concerning Plaintiff’s work, actions, legal history, and interpersonal relationships, leading to negative treatment (suspension and subsequent termination) by Plaintiff’s employer and his status in the local and professional communities.”

The complaint notes the statements were made on or around June 17, 2020, which is prior to when Linford’s term on the board began.

Reached by phone on Thursday, Farmer said the suit stems, in part, from a number of accusations including that Farmer used the library’s van for personal use and was responsible for certain accounting issues, as well as from statements made by Linford and Johnson to the board of trustees during its June 2020 meeting, which Farmer claims ultimately led to his termination.