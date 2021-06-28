Former Smyth library director files defamation lawsuit

In a defamation suit filed in federal court last Monday, former Smyth County Public Library Director Robb Farmer said he was terminated from his post after the current chair of the library’s board of trustees and a library maintenance worker made false statements about him.
The suit names Library Board Chair Margaret Wyant Linford and maintenance worker Byron Johnson as defendants. Others may be named later.
According to the complaint, “Defendants engaged in a pattern of defamatory, false statements concerning Plaintiff’s work, actions, legal history, and interpersonal relationships, leading to negative treatment (suspension and subsequent termination) by Plaintiff’s employer and his status in the local and professional communities.”
The complaint notes the statements were made on or around June 17, 2020, which is prior to when Linford’s term on the board began.
Reached by phone on Thursday, Farmer said the suit stems, in part, from a number of accusations including that Farmer used the library’s van for personal use and was responsible for certain accounting issues, as well as from statements made by Linford and Johnson to the board of trustees during its June 2020 meeting, which Farmer claims ultimately led to his termination.
Farmer said issues emerged on the heels of a public feud between him and the board of supervisors regarding the library’s budget. During that ordeal, the county published its proposed 2020-21 budget with $0 allocated for the library. Supervisors said they made that move because the library had not submitted certain financial documents the county had been requesting for months. When Farmer responded and posted links to 27 documents he had sent the county, the library board reprimanded him during its meeting days later and placed him on a probationary period without pay. During that time, Farmer said he continued work on assignments given to him by the board.
At that meeting, Farmer said, he was asked to leave a closed session in which Linford and Johnson had asked to speak. At that time, Linford had already been appointed to the board of trustees by the Smyth County Board of Supervisors, but had not yet begun her term. According to minutes from that meeting, the board went into closed session to discuss personnel and legal matters.
Although Farmer acknowledged he does not yet know what was said during the closed session, he said once he was permitted back inside the meeting room, he was questioned about his use of the library's van, some accounting issues, and was accused of subjecting the board to “slander actions.” At its July meeting, the library board voted to terminate Farmer in a 4-2 vote.
“There is obviously defamation; I just have to determine what it happens to be,” said Farmer, who has asked the federal court for a jury trial. He noted that he looked forward to the discovery part of the trial.
After his termination, Farmer moved to Kentucky where his parents live. Due to his out-of-state residency the suit was filed in federal court.
Also part of the suit are statements Farmer claims Johnson made that implied that Farmer had inappropriate relationships with female staff members.
Reached via email for comment on Thursday, Linford said she was not yet aware of the suit. Johnson did not respond to request for comment.
Farmer said his suspension and ultimate termination was a result of false statements made against him. For relief, he is asking for lost wages and benefits totaling $75,000, an estimated $10,000 in moving expenses, and $40,000 in retirement benefits lost to tax penalties. In addition, Farmer is also asking for $50,000 for medical expenses he incurred due to undiagnosed medical conditions that were “exacerbated by stressful conditions.”
The lawsuit is separate from a defamation claim Farmer made against the Library Board and library officers in February. Farmer said that claim is still in the negotiation phase with the library’s liability insurance.
Because Linford was not yet a member of the board at the time she is accused of making the statements, and because Johnson is accused of making statements outside of his capacity as a library employee, the two are being sued in their individual capacities.
Farmer said as he continues to probe the matter he expects other defendants to be added to the suit. At this time, the suit names Linford, Johnson and “unknown defendants 1-100.”
Once served with the court paperwork, Linford and Johnson will have 21 days to respond to the complaint.