All's shell that ends well: 120-pound tortoise has a wandering bone

Alan’s Lacy’s turtle ran off again last week. Or rather lumbered off. Lacy didn’t worry too much about it; he figured Kronos would show up eventually. After all, how far can a 120-pound tortoise travel?
“I won’t say he gets lost a lot,” Lacy said. “But every now and then he gets the urge to get to wander. Most people up here know he’s mine.”
When his Speedwell neighbors see Kronos, they give Lacy a call. Usually, the turtle takes off near the driveway and sticks to the roads. But last Monday was different, the massive reptile started his trek in the woods and didn’t stop until he came out on the other side, nearly two days later.
“Usually, he takes the path of least resistance, but this time went into the woods and came out in the open,” Lacy said. “He doesn’t usually roam too far. This time, he went beyond his comfort zone because he went through the woods.”
Lacy has had Kronos for about seven years.
“I just got interested in tortoises, and I ordered him and he flew into North Carolina from Arizona and I went and picked him up,” Lacy said.
Since then, Kronos has lived in Lacy’s yard.
“I usually let him out and let him roam around; I’m building a good-sized pen for him (he demolished the first one). I already have all of the material. In the wintertime, I keep him on a porch with a heater. He’s got his hay there.”
With Kronos’ propensity to wander, Lacy checks on him quite a bit during the day.
“I check on him a lot,” he said. “He likes to dig burrows. He’ll mess around with that then decide he wants to walk off.”
African tortoises like Kronos like to burrow in the dirt to keep themselves cool. As a result, Kronos can keep himself cool in the summertime. In the wintertime, Lacy provides him with a heater for warmth on his porch.
“He’s always got hay and I’ll feed him a couple of heads of cabbage and regular vegetables from Walmart,” Lacy said. “They graze like a cow does; they eat a lot of grass and stuff.
And because the turtle eats a vegetarian diet, Lacy’s two hounds tend to leave the tortoise alone.
“They don’t pay him no mind,” Lacy said. “He’s so big, you know, they just sniff him and then usually go lay down.”
Two dogs and a tortoise aren’t Lacy’s only pets. He also owns two birds: a blue and gold Macaw named Odin and a Blue Quaker Parrot.
“You don’t want to know what I call him,” Lacy said. “We’ll just call him Vader; he’s meaner than I don’t know what. He don’t like to be touched or nothing like that. He don’t like to be held. He’s not like my Macaw.”
With such pets, Lacy does have one problem on his hands: Kronos and the parrots will more than likely outlive him. Kronos is only 10 years old, so he’s got at least another 100 to 140 years if all goes well. And the birds can live to be 80 years old.
So, Lacy, 61, had to go about finding someone to take over for him when the time comes.
“I’m leaving them to one of my friends,” he said. “But they have to get to know you and stuff like that. They know one of the guys who comes over.”
That would be Jacobe Henley, 19, who got to know Lacy when he started doing yard work for him. From that, grew a friendship with him and his animals.
“I started weed-eating and mowing his yard, and it kind of stuck,” said Henley, a firefighter/EMT for the Lead Mines Rescue Squad who is studying to become a paramedic. “Kronos likes to go on frequent adventures. I like the birds, but they don’t like me. I know it took me right at a year to get the one bird (Odin) used to me. I’ve accepted I’ll be their caretaker.”
As for Kronos, Lacy says he’s a “cool pet.”
“One guy brought him home in a wheel barrow one time,” he said. “You can hand-feed him, too, but you’ve got to watch four fingers because he can’t distinguish between your fingers and the food. But he’s not mean or anything like that.”