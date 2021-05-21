All's shell that ends well: 120-pound tortoise has a wandering bone

With such pets, Lacy does have one problem on his hands: Kronos and the parrots will more than likely outlive him. Kronos is only 10 years old, so he’s got at least another 100 to 140 years if all goes well. And the birds can live to be 80 years old.

So, Lacy, 61, had to go about finding someone to take over for him when the time comes.

“I’m leaving them to one of my friends,” he said. “But they have to get to know you and stuff like that. They know one of the guys who comes over.”

That would be Jacobe Henley, 19, who got to know Lacy when he started doing yard work for him. From that, grew a friendship with him and his animals.

“I started weed-eating and mowing his yard, and it kind of stuck,” said Henley, a firefighter/EMT for the Lead Mines Rescue Squad who is studying to become a paramedic. “Kronos likes to go on frequent adventures. I like the birds, but they don’t like me. I know it took me right at a year to get the one bird (Odin) used to me. I’ve accepted I’ll be their caretaker.”

As for Kronos, Lacy says he’s a “cool pet.”