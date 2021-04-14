Lawyer voices criticism of town banner ban

ABINGDON, Va. — Emmitt Yeary spoke for a little more than three minutes at the April 5 meeting of the Abingdon Town Council.

This longtime lawyer from Abingdon, Virginia, took verbal shots at how the banner poles were removed in Abingdon after a directive by Town Manager Jimmy Morani.

In a letter, Morani said the town had to stop using the banners across Cummings Street due to a “recent” Supreme Court decision.

But in his remarks when addressing the Town Council, Yeary said that decision was actually in 2015 — not “recent.”

Yeary said the Town Council had recently decided to eliminate some parking for the Veterans Park but kept the banner poles, which had advertised events in Abingdon for years.

The banner pole program created a “welcome, wholesome image to all” who visit the town, Yeary said. “Sadly, however, this program came to an abrupt end.”

Yeary did not finish his speech at the April 5 meeting, since he was limited to three minutes.

Mayor Derek Webb asked Yeary to finish up more than once in “fairness to everybody else,” Webb said.

“Fairness to everybody else, freedom of speech, when you talk about liars and thieves,” Yeary said. “I ask that you remember the price of freedom is constant vigilance … It is a disgrace, what is happening here in this town.”