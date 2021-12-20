Arrest made in Wythe County attempted burglary

Police have arrested one suspect in a Saturday morning attempted burglary at Wythe County’s Mark IV Honda dealership.

Christopher A. Thomas, 35, no address, is facing three felonies in the ongoing Virginia State Police investigation.

According to a VSP spokesperson, Thomas was apprehended as officers searched for several individuals accused of trying to break in to the Chapman Road ATV and motorcycle business at 2:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said a Wythe County Sheriff’s Office deputy encountered the individuals, who fled on foot.

“…The Sheriff's Office requested Virginia State Police to aid with searching for the suspects,” the spokesperson said. “During the course of the search, the Sheriff's Office requested VSP to take the lead on the incident.”

State police brought in dogs to help with the search, and investigators are seeking information on a 2016 Hyundai sedan possibly involved in the crime. Its license plate number is LSG 0399.