Arrest made in Wythe County attempted burglary

Police have arrested one suspect in a Saturday morning attempted burglary at Wythe County’s Mark IV Honda dealership.
Christopher A. Thomas, 35, no address, is facing three felonies in the ongoing Virginia State Police investigation.
According to a VSP spokesperson, Thomas was apprehended as officers searched for several individuals accused of trying to break in to the Chapman Road ATV and motorcycle business at 2:20 a.m. on Saturday.
Police said a Wythe County Sheriff’s Office deputy encountered the individuals, who fled on foot.
“…The Sheriff's Office requested Virginia State Police to aid with searching for the suspects,” the spokesperson said. “During the course of the search, the Sheriff's Office requested VSP to take the lead on the incident.”
State police brought in dogs to help with the search, and investigators are seeking information on a 2016 Hyundai sedan possibly involved in the crime. Its license plate number is LSG 0399.
VSP is still investigating an Aug. 28 larceny at the same dealership. During that incident, several motorcycles - worth thousands of dollars - were stolen by a small group of individuals, according to police.
Arraigned on Monday and given a court-appointed attorney, Thomas, who has no work or family ties to Virginia, was charged with conspiring to break and enter Mark IV, conspiring to steal motor vehicles, possessing burglary tools and trespassing on railroad tracks.
According to court records, his criminal history includes charges of robbery of a vehicle, firearm without a license, disorderly conduct, possessing controlled substances, escape and transferring a firearm.
He’s being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail. His preliminary hearing has been set for Feb. 3 in Wythe County General District Court.
Anyone with information about the weekend or August crimes can contact the Virginia State Police at (276) 228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.