Now hiring: Wytheville feels staffing crunch

If you’ve ever wanted to work for the Town of Wytheville, now just might be your chance. Like businesses across the country, the town is experiencing a significant staffing shortage.

During the Aug. 9 Town Council meeting, Town Manager Brian Freeman reported that the town has 23 full-time positions open, along with 28 part-time positions.

Full-time positions include an assistant town manager, a deputy clerk for the police department, a laborer, a signalization/maintenance tech, a service manager at the Visitors Center, an athletic/facility supervisor and a water treatment operator. Part-time openings include opportunities for a recreation assistant supervisor, fitness instructor, a swim instructor, assistant pool supervisor and swim team coach.

“While this presents us with many operational challenges, it does create unprecedented opportunities for members of the community to join our team.”

In an email, Freeman said he does not think there is one specific cause for the shortage, but rather a combinatory of factors.

“Obviously the pandemic forced a lot of people out of the workplace,” he said. “Some of it was due to furloughs, layoffs, health concerns, lack of childcare, etc.”