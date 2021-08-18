Now hiring: Wytheville feels staffing crunch

If you’ve ever wanted to work for the Town of Wytheville, now just might be your chance. Like businesses across the country, the town is experiencing a significant staffing shortage.
During the Aug. 9 Town Council meeting, Town Manager Brian Freeman reported that the town has 23 full-time positions open, along with 28 part-time positions.
Full-time positions include an assistant town manager, a deputy clerk for the police department, a laborer, a signalization/maintenance tech, a service manager at the Visitors Center, an athletic/facility supervisor and a water treatment operator. Part-time openings include opportunities for a recreation assistant supervisor, fitness instructor, a swim instructor, assistant pool supervisor and swim team coach.
“While this presents us with many operational challenges, it does create unprecedented opportunities for members of the community to join our team.”
In an email, Freeman said he does not think there is one specific cause for the shortage, but rather a combinatory of factors.
“Obviously the pandemic forced a lot of people out of the workplace,” he said. “Some of it was due to furloughs, layoffs, health concerns, lack of childcare, etc.”
In addition, extended unemployment benefits at both the state and federal level have made it easier for prospective employees to remain out of the workforce, he added.
Fewer applicants are applying for the open positions, the town manager said.
“For the Town of Wytheville, positions that used to garner a minimum of ten or fifteen applications are now getting just a handful and often the applicants don’t possess the minimum qualifications for the positions they’re applying for,” he said.
There are shortages across the board, but the hardest hit areas are the Parks & Recreation Department and the Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“It’s also getting more difficult to fill positions within our police department,” Freeman said. “This is part of a nationwide trend, and we’re seeing it here, too.”
For employees, the Town offers competitive wages with health insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, sick leave, annual leave and paid holidays. The town also participates in the state retirement system, VRS.
Those interested in employment with the Town of Wytheville should contact the Human Resources Department at 276-223-3321 or visit the Town’s website at www.wytheville.org for a listing of employment opportunities.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com