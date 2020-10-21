Friday, Oct. 23, last day to request mail-in ballot

Virginia voters have until Friday, Oct. 23, to complete a vote-by-mail application or an online request for a mail ballot at vote.elections.virginia.gov. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Friday; if they are only postmarked by then, they cannot be accepted.

To request that a paper absentee by mail application be mailed to you, send an email to vote@washcova.com.

Once a voter is ready to return their mail ballot, they may mail it or deliver it by hand to the Department of Elections or drop it in a secure drop box at the Washington County Government Center.