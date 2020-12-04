Smyth schools return to all-virtual learning

Come Monday, Smyth County students won’t be waiting on the bus.
Instead they’ll be back at the home computer as Smyth schools joins Wythe and Galax in switching back to all-virtual classes in light of rising coronavirus cases.
Superintendent Dennis Carter said the school system relies heavily on the Virginia Department of Health’s ability to conduct contact tracing and notify it of COVID-19 exposures. The Mount Roger Health District announced on Thursday that it would suspend contact tracing due to the influx of new cases. Carter said that without contact tracing ensuring those infected aren’t allowed in the facilities, the system cannot verify safety of the schools.
In a release, Carter said the hope is to bring students back for in-person instruction but noted that conditions in the county and the health district “create concern.” He said once contact tracing is able to be done again, the system will transition back to a hybrid instruction model.
Carter said students who are in class on Tuesdays and Fridays could take their materials home on Friday. Students attending on Mondays and Thursday will be provided a drive-through pickup next week. Schools will notify families of the dates and times for pickup, he said.
Food delivery will begin Monday as well. Athletics will not. Carter said all athletics, including practices are postponed until the schools can transition back to the hybrid model.
The all-virtual learning schedule will run Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with Wednesdays being used for remediation. Middle and high school students will follow their regular daily schedules, Carter said. If students do not have Internet access, the school will arrange for instructional materials to be delivered.
Dr. Karen Shelton, director of Mount Rogers Health District, noted that her organization had urged schools to go virtual for the remainder of the semester.
“We hate to have to ask our schools to close because people will not take the necessary steps to stop disease transmission,” she said.
Wythe County and Galax school systems announced a return to all-virtual learning on Thursday.
Carter noted in a letter to parents that Mount Rogers Youth Crisis Team is available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week for children who need mental health support during this time.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!