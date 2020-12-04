Smyth schools return to all-virtual learning

Come Monday, Smyth County students won’t be waiting on the bus.

Instead they’ll be back at the home computer as Smyth schools joins Wythe and Galax in switching back to all-virtual classes in light of rising coronavirus cases.

Superintendent Dennis Carter said the school system relies heavily on the Virginia Department of Health’s ability to conduct contact tracing and notify it of COVID-19 exposures. The Mount Roger Health District announced on Thursday that it would suspend contact tracing due to the influx of new cases. Carter said that without contact tracing ensuring those infected aren’t allowed in the facilities, the system cannot verify safety of the schools.

In a release, Carter said the hope is to bring students back for in-person instruction but noted that conditions in the county and the health district “create concern.” He said once contact tracing is able to be done again, the system will transition back to a hybrid instruction model.

Carter said students who are in class on Tuesdays and Fridays could take their materials home on Friday. Students attending on Mondays and Thursday will be provided a drive-through pickup next week. Schools will notify families of the dates and times for pickup, he said.