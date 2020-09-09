Learn to appreciate Washington County's colorful landscapes

We have a lot of colorful names on the map of Southwest Virginia.
You’ll find Bluefield up in Tazewell County, taking its name possibly from blue limestone or bluegrass fields. Or possibly blue chicory.
And then we have Blacksburg. There’s one in Montgomery County that was named for early settler William Black.
And then there’s one in Washington County — another Blacksburg. Sources differ on how this place took its name. Some say it’s from the popularity of the local blacksmith. And some say it comes from the Black families that lived in this area near Meadowview.
Now, Meadowview is not exactly a colorful name. But one source says it takes its name from having a good view of Meadow Mountain — what we now call “Whitetop Mountain.”
Most people think that Whitetop Mountain takes its name from being snowy. That makes sense. It looks snow-covered many months of the year.
Whitetop is where Washington County meets both Smyth and Grayson counties.
It was earlier called Meadow Mountain for the field of grass that grows at the top. That field is crossed by a gravel road and the Appalachian Trail.
That field is also how it really takes its name, “Whitetop,” for looking like it is snow-covered at a distance.
Washington County, too, is certainly a green county. Just look at all the trees and grass.
Now, look at the map.
We have Green Cove, Greendale and a couple of places called Greenfield.
And we have Green Spring near South Holston Lake. It took its name from green stones found in a spring.
We also have Yellow Spring, which takes its name from yellow gravel found in a spring.
