Valley Rehab and Nursing Center monitoring coronavirus outbreak

Valley Health and Rehab in Chilhowie is currently monitoring a novel Coronavirus outbreak that surfaced at the facility late last week.
Administrator Jason Lindsey said on Monday that six residents and five staff members have tested positive for the virus.
Lindsey said the first case was discovered when a resident who was scheduled for surgery was tested as required by protocol and received a positive result. After the result came back, he said, residents and staff members who had contact with the individual were also tested.
The majority of residents who tested positive were asymptomatic, meaning they were not showing symptoms, he said. Those how have tested positive have been transferred to an isolated wing in the facility with designated staff to care for them to prevent further spread. He noted that improvements are already being seen.
The nursing home, which is home to about 170 residents and employees around 240 people, has been closed to visitors and vendors since March and Lindsey said staff members have been following all guidelines provided to them by the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Lindsey said he believes transparency with residents’ family is of the utmost importance during this time.
“We’ve gotten a lot of calls in the last three or four days,” he said. “All our families have been so supportive and understanding. The worst thing that can happen is when things are rumored and it creates false worry to that family that already has tons of worry.”
That’s why the facility has created an automated system with a dedicated phone line on which family members can call for daily updates.
Per CDC guidelines, Valley will administer testing weekly until the facility goes 14 days with no positive results.
Lindsey expressed gratitude to the community and Valley staff for the support shown.
“We’ve got a pretty good unit going with family, residents and staff and, as a community, we have to work together for the betterment of us all.”
He encouraged the community to follow safety guidelines to help limit the spread of the virus.
“I’ve always felt that this facility is an important place for the community as a place to live and a place to work. This community is in this thing together.”
