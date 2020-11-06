Chilhowie native drifts into MotorTrend Network's Motorhead Garage

Though losing traction on the asphalt causes most drivers at least an instant of panic, the moment when rubber screeches across the pavement exhilarates Chilhowie native Josh Holmes.
“It’s an adrenaline rush for sure,” he said.
The 31-year-old began drifting about six years ago while he was studying at the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, North Carolina, after he and some friends there attended a local event.
“I went and I saw and I was hooked from right there,” Holmes said. “Just the idea of being absolutely crazy in a car is pretty enticing to me.”
Since then, Holmes has rebuilt and supped up his 1991 Toyota Supra, added a roll cage and burned through an unimaginable number of tires each season.
During a drifting competition, he explained, two cars run at the same time. “The basic objective is to carry speed, style and proximity to other drivers. So you want to be as close to the other car as possible without hitting them.”
And there’s nothing more exciting.
“There’s nothing like the feeling that runs down your spine when you throw the whole car sideways and start to work the throttle,” he said.
On Sunday, Holmes and his beloved Supra will make an appearance on MotorTrend Network’s Motorhead Garage alongside Marion business owner Bradley Powers.
Powers, who owns Twelve45 Graphix, has previously appeared on Motorhead to demonstrate his handiwork detailing auto graphics with an AP Laser, a company that advertises on the show.
When asked to return to the studio for a second time, Powers wanted to bring along with him a very relevant example of Twelve45’s automotive work.
“It’s MotorHead Garage,” he said. “It’s geared toward motor enthusiasts and it really shows options you can do with your vehicle.”
Who better to bring along for the ride than his long-time buddy who happened to be a drift racer and who also happened to have a design etched by an AP Lazer by Twelve45 on his intake manifold?
And since they were bringing a drift car to the studio, “Why don’t we drift on the show?” Powers asked the producers.
They happily obliged.
Powers said a few hitches along the way—a blown out trailer tire while en route to the studio and a sticking brake on the Supra once they arrived—highlight Holmes’ drive to never give up on a goal. The trailer tire was delivered and replaced pretty quickly, and because Holmes is a mechanic by day, he was able to repair the sticking brake in no time.
“If that doesn’t say he never gives up no matter what’s thrown at him, I don’t know what will,” Powers said.
Holmes has shown that same drive throughout his journey into the automotive and motorsport world.
After he graduated the NASCAR Technical Institute, Holmes planned to attend a BMW Manufacturer-Specific Advanced Training (MSAT) program in Orlando, where he’d earned a full ride. But after he returned home to Chilhowie after he finished NIT, he rolled and totaled his only car. Still determined, he found a ride to Orlando and used his trusty BMX bike to ride back and forth to his classes that fall.
But, a month into the program and unable to find a job, Holmes couldn’t afford to the stay in the city and had to temporarily drop out.
True to his nature, that wouldn’t discourage him. He headed back to Chilhowie and set to work rebuilding his car and took on a job Utility Trailer to save money for his return to Orlando. By the time he’d saved up enough for his stay in Orlando, the BMW course was no longer available, so he opted to undergo the MINI MSAT instead.
“I went to high school with Josh,” Powers said. “I’ve known Josh for a long time and no matter what comes before him, he’s always going back to ‘work hard, play hard. If you work hard you’re going to succeed. No matter what happens don’t give up on your goal.’”
After one last hurdle—replacing the head gasket in his pieced together car in the parking lot of his Orlando hotel— Holmes finally finished his MINI MSAT and graduated the program.
And suddenly, work was no longer difficult to find. The offers started pouring in.
“I picked Raleigh because it was kind of close to home and one of the best offers,” Holmes said.
He’s currently the shop foreman at a MINI dealership in Raleigh, but has accepted an offer to transfer to a dealership in Winston-Salem.
“Moving to Winston, I’ll be closer to home and maybe be around a little more to see my friends,” he said.
For all the fun shenanigans he gets himself into in the cities, Holmes misses home and returns every chance he gets.
Moving to Winston will also open up more opportunities for competitions. “My move should make it better, easier to attend events I normally wouldn’t,” he said.
To see Holmes and his Supra in action, watch out for Motorhead Garage on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 9:30 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!