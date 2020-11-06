Chilhowie native drifts into MotorTrend Network's Motorhead Garage

Holmes has shown that same drive throughout his journey into the automotive and motorsport world.

After he graduated the NASCAR Technical Institute, Holmes planned to attend a BMW Manufacturer-Specific Advanced Training (MSAT) program in Orlando, where he’d earned a full ride. But after he returned home to Chilhowie after he finished NIT, he rolled and totaled his only car. Still determined, he found a ride to Orlando and used his trusty BMX bike to ride back and forth to his classes that fall.

But, a month into the program and unable to find a job, Holmes couldn’t afford to the stay in the city and had to temporarily drop out.

True to his nature, that wouldn’t discourage him. He headed back to Chilhowie and set to work rebuilding his car and took on a job Utility Trailer to save money for his return to Orlando. By the time he’d saved up enough for his stay in Orlando, the BMW course was no longer available, so he opted to undergo the MINI MSAT instead.

“I went to high school with Josh,” Powers said. “I’ve known Josh for a long time and no matter what comes before him, he’s always going back to ‘work hard, play hard. If you work hard you’re going to succeed. No matter what happens don’t give up on your goal.’”