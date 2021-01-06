Taco Riendo 'getting busier' after opening, says owner

Despite the fact that Taco Riendo didn’t really advertise its Dec. 23 opening, José Reyes said, the Mexican fast-food restaurant quickly got busy.

“Right at 11 [a.m. that day] we put [up] a ‘Now Open’ sign and took off the ‘Coming Soon’ sign, and people started driving in like it’s been there forever,” said Reyes, one of the owners of the Bristol, Virginia, restaurant, which is located on Euclid Avenue in the building that used to house Taco John’s.

“It’s getting busier and busier every day,” Reyes said, adding that Taco Riendo’s convenient location — on a corner opposite Food City — and drive-thru option are working in its favor. “A lot of people see the sign and just drive [up] and start ordering.”

Reyes said his family co-owns Taco Riendo with the León family. The restaurant makes all of its dishes from scratch, including its street tacos.

“Nobody else in the area does them,” he said of the street tacos.

The menu also includes soups, tortas — sandwiches that are cooked a bit to make the bread crispy — and a salsa bar with seven or eight varieties to choose from, Reyes said. Once Taco Riendo receives its liquor license, which he said he expects to happen this week, the restaurant will also offer alcoholic drinks, he said.