Wytheville Food City opens

Food City opened Wednesday morning amid great fanfare. There was pop music blaring from speakers, George Wythe High School band members excited to play the national anthem, a man driving around a gigantic grocery cart, Jr. ROTC members ready to raise the American flag and a who’s-who of local, county and state leaders.
And shoppers. Hundreds of them. By 7:30 a.m., they were lined around the grocery store waiting for the 44,000-square-foot facility to officially open. Anna Arnold and Hazel Robinson of Speedwell didn’t take any chances; they were first in line at 5:30 a.m.
“We thought people would be here, but they weren’t,” Arnold said, adding that 15 minutes later, a third person showed up. And the line grew from there.
So, why so early?
“It’s something new,” Arnold said.
“Yep,” Robinson said. “It’s about time we got more stuff in here, and we are proud of it.”
Before the ribbon cutting at 8 a.m., local leaders spoke, along with Food City President and CEO Steve Smith.
“Thank you for trusting and believing in our town to bring Food City here,” said Wytheville Mayor Beth Taylor.
David Manley, executive director of the Wythe Joint Industrial Development Authority, said that just seven months ago, ground was broken for the new store, which he called a “showpiece of a grocery store” that will anchor a renaissance of redevelopment on that end of town.
Before cutting the ribbon, CEO Smith remembered staying after school at his father’s Piggly Wiggly in Grundy, the first store in the supermarket chain. The company now boasts of more than 100 stores in five states, employing more than 17,000 people. The Wytheville store employs around 150 people.
“This store stands here today because a lot of people believed in our company and a lot of people worked together. Most things don’t happen without a lot of teamwork,” Smith said. “I can tell you from the board of supervisors and the town council and all the folks that worked to make this store possible, because it wasn’t an easy project, we had to close an alley, buy homes and we had to have some extra space to get this size store in here. We are extremely, extremely proud to be here today to open this facility”
Smith said the store is not too big and not too small.
“It’s got all the right things in it,” he said.
Once the store opened, Debbie Stroupe of Wytheville was the first customer. Her purchase? A Mountain Dew, because she got thirsty waiting for the store to open.
In the fresh seafood department, Sonda Sheffey ordered some Neptune (crab) Salad.
“I love the store,” she said. “They (the town) really need this.”
Other shoppers, like Tom Linkous, agreed.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “I really like it.”
Wytheville’s Food City includes an in-store bakery and deli offering fresh baked goods, deli meats, cheeses, hot foods, a large 40+ café seating area, pizza oven, and fresh food bar offering a variety of soup, salad, and fruit selections.
Full-service meat and seafood departments offer pre-marinated and seasoned oven ready products, plus a complete selection of top-quality meats, including Certified Angus Beef and fresh sushi. In-house meat cutters are available to hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order. Expanded grocery and produce departments offer a complete selection of gourmet, international and specialty items.
The Food City Floral Boutique is staffed with a designer seven days per week, offering a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets, gift items and more.
Rapid checkout service is provided by five check-out lanes and eight self-checkouts. For added convenience, the store includes a Food City Pharmacy, equipped with a private consultation room, Food City Gas n’ Go fuel center, GoCart curbside pick-up and DoorDash online meal delivery service.
