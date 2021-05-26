Wytheville Food City opens

Before cutting the ribbon, CEO Smith remembered staying after school at his father’s Piggly Wiggly in Grundy, the first store in the supermarket chain. The company now boasts of more than 100 stores in five states, employing more than 17,000 people. The Wytheville store employs around 150 people.

“This store stands here today because a lot of people believed in our company and a lot of people worked together. Most things don’t happen without a lot of teamwork,” Smith said. “I can tell you from the board of supervisors and the town council and all the folks that worked to make this store possible, because it wasn’t an easy project, we had to close an alley, buy homes and we had to have some extra space to get this size store in here. We are extremely, extremely proud to be here today to open this facility”

Smith said the store is not too big and not too small.

“It’s got all the right things in it,” he said.

Once the store opened, Debbie Stroupe of Wytheville was the first customer. Her purchase? A Mountain Dew, because she got thirsty waiting for the store to open.

In the fresh seafood department, Sonda Sheffey ordered some Neptune (crab) Salad.

“I love the store,” she said. “They (the town) really need this.”