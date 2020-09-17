Mount Rogers launches new childcare program in Smyth County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A community effort to help provide childcare for children of essential workers has finally come to fruition.

Mount Rogers Community Services has been given the all-clear by the Virginia Department of Social Services to begin accepting applications for its Community Day Program.

Housed at the former Smyth County Education Center in Atkins, the no-cost program is open to children ages 5 to 12 years old, with priority given to children of frontline essential workers.

“Ideally, we want to be able to provide some support to those folks who are on the frontlines, people who work in hospitals or in law enforcement and people who really, really need to be out in the community to provide those services,” said Mount Rogers Director of Youth and Family Services, K.J. Holbrook.

The program, which will be able to accept about 40 children, began taking applications earlier this week and is open to those who live or work in Smyth County.

“Our hope is to reach out to families by the end of the week and hopefully have kids start coming in on Monday,” Holbrook said.