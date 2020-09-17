Mount Rogers launches new childcare program in Smyth County

A community effort to help provide childcare for children of essential workers has finally come to fruition.
Mount Rogers Community Services has been given the all-clear by the Virginia Department of Social Services to begin accepting applications for its Community Day Program.
Housed at the former Smyth County Education Center in Atkins, the no-cost program is open to children ages 5 to 12 years old, with priority given to children of frontline essential workers.
“Ideally, we want to be able to provide some support to those folks who are on the frontlines, people who work in hospitals or in law enforcement and people who really, really need to be out in the community to provide those services,” said Mount Rogers Director of Youth and Family Services, K.J. Holbrook.
The program, which will be able to accept about 40 children, began taking applications earlier this week and is open to those who live or work in Smyth County.
“Our hope is to reach out to families by the end of the week and hopefully have kids start coming in on Monday,” Holbrook said.
The program comes in answer to the growing demand for childcare in the area as students returned to school this year in a virtual format. Under normal circumstances, those students would be attending classes in person, and so would not need childcare.
Further complicating the matter, a large number of childcare programs shuttered their doors in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic and have not re-opened.
United Way of Southwest Virginia President Travis Staton said in early August that his organization works with about 130 childcare programs annually across the region. Only about 70 of those were opened, he said.
“The market’s starting to open back up a little bit, but if you think about 130 centers, that’s about half the market,” Staton said.
And then there’s the unexpected cost to parents.
“So now, for parents who still want to work, it’s a new cost to that parent that they typically don’t experience during the school year.”
Smyth County Schools Superintendent Dennis Carter said the lack of childcare had been a concern to the school system from the onset.
The school system and United Way began their efforts to launch the program earlier this summer, working to identify a location, and secure funding and staffing.
Earlier this month, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors approved $124,000 to be contributed to the program. That money will be used to pay wages of staff, who under normal circumstances provide care for Mount Rogers’ Therapeutic Day Treatment program.
“We have a lot of therapeutic day support staff who, due to the pandemic, have been furloughed, so we’ve been able to bring some of that staff back,” Holbrook said.
The school system will provide the facility, meals, PPE and some equipment, as well as pay for utilities.
Staff with the Therapeutic Day Treatment program typically work with the school system to help provide support to students with social, emotional and developmental needs, said Lacey Pickett. Pickett, who oversees the Therapeutic Day Treatment program, will now also head the Community Day Program.
“I think it’s a really good match for what our role has typically been in the school,” she said. “It kind of mirrors what we’re seeing a lot of need with our kids and where can we fill the gaps.”
A former school teacher, Pickett said the program will be able to provide some basic academic intervention and technological support.
To help ensure safety, the program will help children socially distance by marking the floors, desks and common areas, as well as marking pathways between rooms. Children will also be given 15-minute “fresh air” breaks to allow staff to sanitize before groups of children switch rooms.
Carter said the school system hopes the Community Day Program in Atkins will be the first such program in the county.
“It does not solve all of our issues with daycare, but it’s a good starting point to build a more robust childcare solution in Smyth County,” he said.
Carter and Staton hope the program will be replicated in other parts of the school division, as well.
Applications for the Community Day Program can be found at www.mountrogers.org/day-program-application.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!