Tazewell, Va. – County government offices are again closed to the public.
County Administrator Eric Young made the announcement in a press release July 22. The press release said that due to the continued increase of COVID-19 cases the Board of Supervisors will be closing the County Administration Office, Animal Shelter and Building Inspection Office to the public until further notice. Persons invited for specific meetings will still be admitted. Persons who need to meet with County staff in person should call (276) 385-1200 to make an appointment or see if their issue can be resolved by phone. Building Permit applications may be made online.
In addition, administrative employees will return to working a split shift. This precaution is intended to prevent an outbreak from infecting all employees at once and disrupting the continuity of our governmental functions.
“The health and wellbeing of the residents of Tazewell County are of the utmost importance. We are taking internal precautions, like many local governments in the area, so that we do not contribute to the spread of the disease. County officials continue to remain in close contact with federal and state officials, including the Virginia Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control as we combat this virus” stated Young. “We cannot stress the importance of our community following COVID-19 guidelines, including practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently, not going out if you’re sick and wearing a facial covering.”
Chairman Charlie Stacy added “Administrative measures such as thoroughly cleaning public buildings including the Tazewell County Courthouse and Sheriff’s Office will continue. At this time we need the public’s support in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Simple daily hygiene steps as well as showing respect and care for others by wearing a facial mask, if you’re able, go a long way in slowing the spread.”
Tazewell County has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases with more than 40 cases being reported within the last four weeks. The County’s cumulative case count since reports first began in March is 54. The Commonwealth of Virginia’s report does not distinguish active from recovered cases.
The Board will evaluate the closures on a weekly basis. Other steps may be taken should the case numbers begin increasing at a faster rate.
"Tuesday we were advised that the spouse of an employee had tested positive for COVID-19. The employee and those with whom she most closely worked were sent home and asked to wait to see if they were contacted by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) or became ill. Wednesday we were informed by the same employee whose spouse had the virus that their test had come back positive and they too had the virus. The Board is concerned foremost for the health of the employee and their spouse, as they are for all others who have contracted the virus, and pray for a speedy recovery. The Board also is determined to keep our government operating and operate without become a mechanism to spread the virus ourselves. Therefore, after consultation with VDH, we asked the employees with whom the infected employee closely worked to stay home and await contact from VDH, advising them whether they needed to be tested. In an abundance of caution, the Board decided to close County Administration to the public for in person visits, except by appointment only. This is to avoid transmitting the illness from any employees to the public and from the public to any additional employees. We also returned to a 'split shift' in County Administration. This means half of our employees work half of the week and the other half of our employees work the other half of the week. This is to prevent the illness from spreading to all employees through the workplace at the same time. This is the same schedule with which we operated last Spring. Our economic loss from this is reimbursable under the CARES Act, provided there are sufficient grant funds after other COVID costs are paid. We ask the Public for patience as we work through these issues. If none of the other of the exposed employees test positive, we may be able to return to full public access within two weeks."
