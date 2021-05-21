Multiple tax/fee hikes and salary raises included in town budget; public hearing on Monday

The Wytheville Town Council will hold a public hearing Monday regarding the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-2022. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 150 E. Monroe St.
The $24,463,481 budget contains tax and fee hikes in nearly every area, including real estate tax, property tax and garbage pickup fees. According to town documents, the proposed revenues are projected to be $22,791,120 with $24,463,481 in appropriations. Even with the tax increases, the budget relies on nearly $1.9 million of revenue from reserve funds.
The budget includes a 2 percent raise for employees.
During the May 10 meeting, council members voted 4-1 to adopt the proposed budget on the first of three readings. Council member Holly Atkins voted against adopting the budget. After the meeting, she said that taxes should have been raised slowly over time, not all at once, especially during a pandemic year that has been difficult for residents.
Town Manager Steve Moore said that revenues are down in nearly revenue category, especially in the meals and lodging tax area. When last year’s budget was being prepared, the effect of covid was unknown, with some thinking the pandemic might be over by mid-summer.
A year later, and revenues are lower than expected.
“Last year it was difficult to predict what and if the budget shortfalls may be,” he said in an email. “Though we did show reductions in the meals and lodging taxes, for 2020-2021 in the range of $800K.
“Based on these projections, management felt that we would be remiss if we did not propose some increases in taxes and fees to offset the reduced revenue,” Moore said.
During the last meeting, council member Mark Bloomfield said the budget proposes to reduce appropriations to the bare bone in almost all categories and proposes only two capital projects – Heritage Walk Phase III, most of which is funded through grants, plus a dog park for which a grant application has been submitted.
“While departments have been operating with fewer people as freezes on hiring have been implemented over the past year for many positions, management has strived to keep services at the same level as previous years, and some things such as the After Hours Summer Concert and the 4th of July Celebration have been put back in the budget, as well as a two percent increase for employees’ salaries,” Bloomfield said.
There may be a light at the end of the budget tunnel in the form of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, enacted because of the pandemic. However, town officials aren’t sure about the amount of money they will receive how exactly it can be used. Moore said that the receipt of that money will probably not affect the tax rate.
Here’s a quick look at the proposed tax increases:
● Real estate tax: increase 5.5 cents from 15.5 cents to 21 cents per $100 in valuation, for $456,621.35 in new revenue. According to town documents, the increased rate is lower than the real estate tax was in 1981 (28 cents). Since then, the rate has decreased steadily until 2005, when it increased from approximately 11 cents to 16 cents. The last adjustment was in 2017 when it fell to the current 15.5 cents.
● Personal property: increase 10 cents from 28 cents to 38 cents per $100 in valuation, for $61,597.86 in new revenue. Moore said the personal property tax has not been raised in 30 years, “and with inflation, it just needs to be done.”
● Machine and Tools: increase 5 cents from 28 cents to 33 cents per $100 in valuation, for $230,000 in new revenue.
● Tobacco: increase 25 cents per pack to 40 cents per pack.
● Refuse collection is projected to increase from $100 to $150 per year for a 33-gallon container and from $50 to $75 per year for a 13-gallon container.
● Water: proposed water rates are increased with a flat rate increasing $1 per customer and a 3-10 percent increase on the consumption rate based on use. Moore said previously the water department needs to operate on the money it receives and “it’s just barely doing that.”
