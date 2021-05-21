Multiple tax/fee hikes and salary raises included in town budget; public hearing on Monday

“Based on these projections, management felt that we would be remiss if we did not propose some increases in taxes and fees to offset the reduced revenue,” Moore said.

During the last meeting, council member Mark Bloomfield said the budget proposes to reduce appropriations to the bare bone in almost all categories and proposes only two capital projects – Heritage Walk Phase III, most of which is funded through grants, plus a dog park for which a grant application has been submitted.

“While departments have been operating with fewer people as freezes on hiring have been implemented over the past year for many positions, management has strived to keep services at the same level as previous years, and some things such as the After Hours Summer Concert and the 4th of July Celebration have been put back in the budget, as well as a two percent increase for employees’ salaries,” Bloomfield said.

There may be a light at the end of the budget tunnel in the form of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, enacted because of the pandemic. However, town officials aren’t sure about the amount of money they will receive how exactly it can be used. Moore said that the receipt of that money will probably not affect the tax rate.

Here’s a quick look at the proposed tax increases: