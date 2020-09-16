Bristol company fined $20,000 for air pollution, certification violations

TDEC calculated that between November 2017 and October 2018, for example, the company’s VOC emissions reached 171.8 tons, more than 70% higher than the 99-ton limit. And in both November and December 2018, its emissions over a 12-month window climbed to more than 80% higher than the limit.

Beyond blowing past its VOC emissions limit for half of that year, the company failed to submit a report about the violations and falsely certified that it was in compliance, according to the agreement. The Robinette Co. agreed to pay an $8,000 civil penalty for all of those infractions.

The company also agreed to pay a $12,000 civil penalty for VOC emissions violations in 2019, according to the second agreement. For nine consecutive months that year, The Robinette Co. again went well above its 99-ton VOC emissions limit, several times by more than 40%.

TDEC said in the agreement that the company took a positive step in April 2019, when it installed a regenerative thermal oxidizer, a type of industrial machine, to lower its VOC emissions. And those emissions dropped enough that The Robinette Co. would be back within its legal limit starting in October 2020, the department said.