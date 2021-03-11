Sports complex construction starts soon

It’s set to include two full-size, multipurpose fields suitable for soccer or football, Webb said.

“You can play cricket or lacrosse out there, if you want to,” Morani added.

The complex will also feature four baseball/softball fields, plus a press box and another half-field for warming up, according to Webb.

“And one of my ideas — or babies — is we will have a walking path that should intersect into the Virginia Creeper Trail at the top and the bottom,” Webb said.

Another planned addition is a pump track for bicycles, with obstacles and challenges, Webb said.

“We are also looking at ways at integrating a basketball section on the sports complex as well,” Webb said. “We’ve got some open areas that I think could work. My whole goal was to offer something for everybody.”

Wait to play

A multipurpose splash pad will likely not be finished until 2022, Webb said.

“You’ll have all of the framework and the infrastructure necessary for the splash pad. It will probably not be complete until early next year,” he said.