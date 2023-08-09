Area Ten Special Olympics, which includes Smyth, Tazewell, and Washington counties in its coverage area, is inviting anyone interested in joining the program or who is currently involved to take part in a Fun Night at the Pool.

The event is open to anyone 8 years old or older with an intellectual disability. The night’s activities will include learning what sports and special events are offered and when.

Fun Night at the Pool with swimming and snacks will be held at the Holston Hills Community pool in Marion on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 6-8 p.m.