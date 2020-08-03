Tazewell EMS worker tests positive for Coronavirus

A member of the Town of Tazewell’s Emergency Medical Services crew has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Town Manager Todd Day said he was informed of the diagnosis Aug. 3. “We want to ensure the public that we take this issue very seriously and will continue to operate EMS with a higher level of protocols that will help assist the public and our employees,’ Day said.
Hr said all EMS employees have been and will continue to be screened before starting their shift. Each employee who is feeling sick for any reason or running a temperature is automatically sent home until their temperatures are normalized. If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, they will not be able to return to work until they have been quarantined for 14 days and then retested until a negative result is obtained. Only at that point are they qualified to interact as an EMS employee. “We are enforcing all precautions and protocols required by the medical industry, health department and any governments charged with making such decisions. As an extra precaution we will now be restricting all foot traffic from entering the Rescue Squad building unless the individual is employed by the Town of Tazewell EMS. We trust our steps will help assist in continuing to offer a first class EMS service to the citizens we serve,’ Day said.
