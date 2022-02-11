Three dead in Wythe County crash

Three people died in a wreck on Interstate 81 Friday afternoon.

According to the Virginia State Police, the accident occurred about 2:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-81 at mile marker 64 between Rural Retreat and Wytheville.

A passenger van carrying seven people collided with a tractor-trailer truck. The van overturned and came to rest in the median.

Of the seven people in the van, three died. The other four people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The VSP continues to investigate the crash.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team also responded to the scene and is assisting with the crash investigation.