 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Three dead in Wythe County crash

  • 0
Triple fatality Wythe wreck

This image of Friday's fatal crash was captured by a highway camera on the Virginia Department of Transportation's 511 website.

Three people died in a wreck on Interstate 81 Friday afternoon.

According to the Virginia State Police, the accident occurred about 2:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-81 at mile marker 64 between Rural Retreat and Wytheville.

A passenger van carrying seven people collided with a tractor-trailer truck. The van overturned and came to rest in the median.

Of the seven people in the van, three died. The other four people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The VSP continues to investigate the crash.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team also responded to the scene and is assisting with the crash investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Carrington resident is 105

Carrington resident is 105

This year’s birthday celebration wasn’t as exciting as the day last fall when, at the age of 104, Sadie Repass took a spin on the back of a mo…

Roses returning to Wytheville

Roses returning to Wytheville

A store returning to Wytheville and an artist’s home décor shop are making business news this week. In Marion, a longtime thrift store is look…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy