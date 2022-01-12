Moss reflects on first year with Chilhowie PD

January 4 marked Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss’ anniversary with the Chilhowie Police Department.

Last Wednesday, he reflected on his first year at the department’s helm and his plans for the future.

“It's been a really good year,” Moss said. “I've enjoyed the time I've had here working with the people I work with and the citizens in this town. They've all been very welcoming and I hope to continue to grow with the community.”

Moss said what he likes most about serving Chilhowie is the support the community shows its law enforcement. He's also pleased with the dedication Chilhowie officers have to their community.

“I'm very much impressed and thankful for the people I have working for me. They all do a great job and I think the community is right to be proud of them.”

In recent years, law enforcement across the nation has shifted its focus toward community policing. As with those departments, the relationship between the police and the community is important to Moss. To foster positive relationships between the two, the chief has placed his own emphasis on the department's involvement in the community it serves.

“I want our people front-and-center,” he said. “We're fortunate to be in a community that's supportive of its police department and we certainly want to return the favor and have the police department be supportive of the community.”

It's key, he said, for officers to be approachable, for community members to feel comfortable walking up to them on the street if they need help or have a problem.

“It's the building of trust between the police and the community, and knowing that if you have an issue-- and you may not ever have an issue, but if you do have an issue -- it's being able to know you can come to the police department.”

Town Manager John Clark said he's been pleased with Moss' leadership.

“He's done a lot of community development things with the officers,” Clark said. “He's gone to businesses and talked to individuals and organizations, and that's what we wanted. That's what he said he wanted to do and he certainly followed through on that.”

Prior to taking the reins at the Chilhowie PD, Moss served as a lieutenant at the Marion Police Department, where he helped organize events like National Night Out, a nation-wide initiative to help build positive relationships between law enforcement and the community.

Last summer, the Chilhowie PD co-hosted its first National Night Out with the Smyth County Sheriff's Office. Moss has also been seen a time or two on the Chilhowie branch of the Smyth County Public Library's Facebook page reading books to children.

“We're looking to instill some other community programs that really touch base with every part of the community we have here,” Moss said, later adding, “Whether that's Coffee with a Cop or something like Shop with a Hero. I think we've had a good run of being involved in some of those and we want to get better at it in the future.”

Clark said confidence is also high within the department.

“I can tell you that the morale is good,” Clark said. “We've got a good department and they needed some direction and he's provided that. Everything I've heard and observed from the department has been very positive with Andrew.”

Moving forward, Moss has set some other goals.

During his time leading the department, Chilhowie PD has only lost one officer from its six-officer staff. That officer traded in his Chilhowie badge for a SCSO badge late last year. The Chilhowie PD is currently in the process of hiring his replacement, but Moss said he'd like to develop a hiring pool of sorts to make the process quicker in the future.

And, though it's a long and painstaking process that would take some time to complete, Moss would also like to prepare the Chilhowie PD to begin the accreditation process at some point in the future.

“That really does take almost a full-time person, but we'll try to find a strategy to try to meet that. It's something that I'd like to do for this agency and, in the coming year, we're going to look harder at that.”

In the meantime, Moss and Chilhowie officers will continue working to nurture their relationship with community members.

“We want people to know it's a lot more than just enforcement. We wear a lot of hats and we want the community to know that we're there to help them with whatever their needs are.”