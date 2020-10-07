Possible Wythe school threat turns out to be in West Virginia

A 16-year-old juvenile in Charleston, West Virginia, has been arrested and charged with making a threat to George Washington High School in Charleston. This morning, because of a post on social media, local officials thought the threat may have been made to George Wythe High School. But after investigating, the Wytheville Police Department announced that the threat was not directed toward GWHS.

In a screenshot shared on Facebook, the juvenile made a Snapchat post in which he said he, “I’m shooting up gw on Monday stay home.”

“We would like to thank the concerned citizens that made us aware of this possible threat in the early morning hours,” the WPD posted on its Facebook page. “Immediate response and a coordinated investigation was launched by Wytheville Police, Wythe County Sheriff's Office and Wythe County School Board. The safety of our school children are always our highest priority, threats either implied or actual are swiftly addressed.”

A Charleston Police School Resource Officer took the male juvenile into custody Wednesday morning.