Permit sought for Memorial Day weekend protest in Marion

In that same message, he said, “Please do know that if the permit is denied I will use my constitutional right to have a peaceful gathering, protest, and march. I will instruct everyone to stay on the sidewalk (if the permit is denied) and protest unless the crowd is overbearing (that is out of my control). This protest is not going against the Town of Marion… personally. It is to raise awareness and promote justice. To raise awareness towards holding law enforcement officers accountable when they break the law. To raise awareness towards voting because we all know not everyone takes voting as seriously as they should. To raise awareness towards police reform. I chose [sic] to have another protest because black and brown people are still dying at a higher statics [sic] than our counterparts. I feel as though ‘the system’ isn't equipped for my people.”