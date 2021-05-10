Permit sought for Memorial Day weekend protest in Marion

This year, Marion’s Memorial Day weekend may include a Civil Rights protest.
Travon Brown, the chair of Justice. Equality. Peace. Change. (JEPC) and leader of last year’s Marion Black Lives Matter protests in Marion, has filed an application with the town seeking a permit for a Black Lives Matter march and protest on Saturday, May 29, beginning at about 5 p.m.
The request would follow a route similar to those taken last summer, taking the protesters from the farmers market area to Walmart on North Main Street and back to the downtown area.
With the request including street closures, the matter went before the Marion Town Council Monday evening. The council opted to table the matter until town officials can arrange a face-to-face meeting with the 18-year-old Brown.
With the July 3, 2020, protests (BLM and counter-protesters) in Marion requiring the largest law enforcement presence remembered in Southwest Virginia and thousands of dollars in taxpayer expense, the town strengthened its permit process for demonstrations, parades and processions. Previously, the town had an informal process for such requests.
Using the “Permitting Demonstrations: Guiding Principles” white paper offered by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Virginia, Police Chief John Clair developed guidelines that the council went on to approve.
The permit process helped the town exercise its ability to regulate the time, place and manner of such events.
Under the new policies, a permit is always required when the activity will impede the flow of vehicle or pedestrian traffic, for groups over (20) persons who assemble on public or municipal property, and when the activity will restrict access to businesses adjacent to the assembly area.
Since it was implemented last July, Clair said Monday that the application process has been used about 12 times with all the requests ultimately approved. The chief did say that, after lengthy discussion, some events were modified.
Clair and Town Manager Bill Rush both said it was such meaningful discussion that they want to have with Brown about his pending application.
Initially, a meeting was set for April 28, but, when a conflict arose, Brown wanted to change it to a virtual meeting. Rush called for another face-to-face meeting, saying, “I’d prefer to meet in person. Given the importance of what you are asking for, and the logistics that have to be worked through to help you make it a successful event, I don’t think a zoom meeting enables meaningful and intricate conversational dialogue.”
Rush later wrote, “It takes hard work and planning to make it safe and successful.”
Clair noted that the march route is longer than any parade or similar event the town now hosts. For last July’s march, counter-protesters gathered at multiple locations along the path and, at points, law enforcement officers used their bodies to separate protesters and counter-protesters.
“It’s a big conversation to have,” Clair told the council.
As of Monday evening, another meeting hadn’t been scheduled, but Rush reached out to Brown following the meeting, advising him, “The Council tabled your event permit request subject to a meeting, at your convenience, to discuss logistics.”
In an April message to town officials, Brown said he’s “planning a protest to raise awareness towards the victims of police brutality.”
In that same message, he said, “Please do know that if the permit is denied I will use my constitutional right to have a peaceful gathering, protest, and march. I will instruct everyone to stay on the sidewalk (if the permit is denied) and protest unless the crowd is overbearing (that is out of my control). This protest is not going against the Town of Marion… personally. It is to raise awareness and promote justice. To raise awareness towards holding law enforcement officers accountable when they break the law. To raise awareness towards voting because we all know not everyone takes voting as seriously as they should. To raise awareness towards police reform. I chose [sic] to have another protest because black and brown people are still dying at a higher statics [sic] than our counterparts. I feel as though ‘the system’ isn't equipped for my people.”
Brown added that he would invite local and out-of-town individuals to speak and share their personal stories. “To speak from their heart. I believe everyone from all walks of life should be at this event.”
In the message, he also invited the mayor, council members and other leaders to join in and speak.
He concluded by quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."
Monday, Clair said Brown could proceed with a demonstration limited to sidewalks but “that would make it more difficult from a public safety” perspective.
He added, “I am committed to the safety of every citizen of Marion” and their “safe exercise of constitutional rights” as well as enforcing the law.
“To his credit,” Clair said, “Travon has always supported lawful protests.”
Without a permit and without planning, the chief said law enforcement’s work would take on a more reactive nature.
“Irrespective of the approval or denial of the permit,” Clair said, “I hope the protesters and Travon himself are fully committed to the lawful exercise of their rights.”
In July 2020, following extensive planning, the day of protests ended with no arrests, no property damage and only one injury, which was sustained when a man collapsed.
The chief also observed that some of the local and national dynamics surrounding racial justice protests appear to be different this year than during 2020.
Many of those protests were ignited by the May 25, 2020, murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who, last month, was found guilty on three charges stemming from the act.