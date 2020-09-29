Richlands police seeking hit and run suspect

Richlands, Va. – A Raven man is being sought by Richlands police following an incident Sept. 27.
A press release from the department said Sgt. Crystal Stanley attempted to stop a silver Trailblazer just before noon in the Brickyard section of town. The attempted stop was related to a disturbance in the area.
The press release said the male driver of the vehicle failed to stop for Sgt. Stanley resulting in a vehicle pursuit and hit & run of a mobile home. The driver fled on foot in the Middle Creek section of Tazewell County after briefly getting out of sight of law enforcement. At this time, the driver is still at large. The driver has been identified as MARTY ALEX BOWMAN, age 20, of Raven, VA. He is described as 5'11'' approx. 176 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
If you know the whereabouts of Bowman, please contact 911 or your local authorities immediately. The Richlands Police Department currently holds criminal charges of Felony Elude, Felony Hit and Run of attended property, and failing to obey a highway sign.
