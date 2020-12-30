Emory & Henry assistant dean pens new illustrated Christmas story

EMORY, Va. — This time last year, Josh von Castle stood in front of the federal courthouse in Abingdon, dressed as Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge’s late business partner in the story “A Christmas Carol.” He rang a hand bell and held a sign that read “Life is short, Scrooge. So, love and be kind.”
“I didn’t do it to be preachy,” said von Castle. “It was a message to me as much as anyone else.”
In that same vein, von Castle, 36, has written a holiday children’s book as a reminder not to lose sight of what matters the most. The heartwarming story is a reminder to be hopeful during the New Year as we continue to navigate a pandemic that has reshaped all of our lives.
“This year has been terribly hard with everything going on in the world. I have found myself at times not being loving and kind,” said the author.
Von Castle, who is associate dean of students at Emory & Henry College, began penning his story in October with the intention of dedicating the book as a peace offering of sorts to three of his colleagues who “may have been the recipients of my lack of kindness.”
The book also was written for the babies recently born to these co-workers.
“The year 2020 will always be part of these children’s life stories. I wanted to do something that will help them remember what matters the most,” he said.
While the book was targeted to a specific audience, he plans to publish the story in 2021 for the benefit of other readers.
The heartwarming book, inspired by the beloved novel “A Christmas Carol” written by Charles Dickens, is described by the author as “very Dickensian.”
“The Great Bell: A Christmas Tale” tells the story of a keeper of keys at a college who is visited by the bellfounder who has come to campus to check on the “Great Bell” on a snowy Christmas Eve night. The bellfounder proceeds to tell the keeper of keys the history of the bell and how it was covered in vines and nearly forgotten. Thought hidden for years, it was not too late for the bell to ring again, just as it’s never too early or too late for the keeper of keys to love.
The book, beautifully illustrated by an Argentinian artist, features artwork that depicts historic buildings on campus, such as the Tobias Smyth House and Wiley Hall.
It’s no surprise that von Castle would create a book centered around a bell. He’s always liked bells, sometimes using them to help get his messages heard.
He rang a brass bell during a local gun violence protest in 2013 when he read aloud on an Abingdon street corner the 3,300 names of gun violence victims throughout the country.
At the college, he coordinates Memorial Chapel’s carillon, a musical instrument housed in the steeple of the church, providing a chorus of bells ringing in harmony throughout the college community.
He also works across campus from Wiley Hall, where a large historic bell once used at the college is displayed on the building’s porch.
Beginning again and starting over is a message of hope that should comfort all of us during the New Year, he said.
“There may be times when I again fall into a pattern of becoming unkind and unloving. The point is I realize it and I start again,” said the author.
“There’s a lot that’s been written in the last few years discouraging people from coming up with New Year’s resolutions because it’s almost certain they will be broken. I think it’s OK to come up with a New Year’s resolution, and it’s OK to break it. When you come to that realization, it’s time to start over.”
Von Castle graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in religion and English from Emory & Henry College in 2007 and completed a Master of Arts in community and organizational leadership through the Appalachian Center for Civic Life in 2017. After a short stint in the Office of Admissions at the college, he worked in Student Life before becoming associate dean of students.
“The Great Bell” can be read online by searching the author’s name or the name of the book at www.issuu.com.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.