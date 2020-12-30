Emory & Henry assistant dean pens new illustrated Christmas story

EMORY, Va. — This time last year, Josh von Castle stood in front of the federal courthouse in Abingdon, dressed as Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge’s late business partner in the story “A Christmas Carol.” He rang a hand bell and held a sign that read “Life is short, Scrooge. So, love and be kind.”

“I didn’t do it to be preachy,” said von Castle. “It was a message to me as much as anyone else.”

In that same vein, von Castle, 36, has written a holiday children’s book as a reminder not to lose sight of what matters the most. The heartwarming story is a reminder to be hopeful during the New Year as we continue to navigate a pandemic that has reshaped all of our lives.

“This year has been terribly hard with everything going on in the world. I have found myself at times not being loving and kind,” said the author.

Von Castle, who is associate dean of students at Emory & Henry College, began penning his story in October with the intention of dedicating the book as a peace offering of sorts to three of his colleagues who “may have been the recipients of my lack of kindness.”

The book also was written for the babies recently born to these co-workers.