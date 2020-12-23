Mount Rogers holding vaccination clinics for health care workers

Mount Rogers Health District will begin this week holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics for health care workers.

Health officials and are health care providers have been working to identify those individuals first eligible to receive the vaccine. The Phase 1a group includes health system personnel, Emergency Medical Service, primary care medical offices, dentists and others who provide health services.

The designation also includes staff members and residents of long-term care facilities, but they are being vaccinated through a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreen’s.

“We are delighted to be able to distribute a safe and effective vaccine to health workers in our community,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers Health District.

“This virus has had a devastating effect on our community. Vaccination is the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Health care providers are encouraged to participate in online educational webinars about the COVID-19 vaccine sponsored by the Virginia Department of Health. They are scheduled tonight at 7 p.m. for nurses and at 7 p.m. Dec. 29 for pharmacy workers. Log-in information is available on the Virginia Department of Health website.