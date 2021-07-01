Local dog owners have show success

Creative K9 Designs in Wytheville has a connection to two prize-winning pups.
Groomer Madeline Brown recently showed Mia, a Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier, at the famous Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, where the dog won second place in the Best of Opposite Sex. The award is given to the best dogs that are the opposite sex of the Best of Breed winner. Mia’s father, Mickey, was the Best of Breed winner.
At a different event, Creative K9 owner Jennifer Ander’s dog, Freddie, was named the No. 1 miniature poodle in the United Kennel Club at the group’s Premiere Nationals event in Michigan. He won the Award of Excellence (second place) when he competed against all breeds of poodles.
Freddie is one of Anders’ six dogs; five of them are poodles and one is a Bichon Frise.
“I love them,” she said about poodles. “I love their personalities, their willingness to please. They don’t shed and they are clean. They are fun dogs and are down to do anything.”
Anders has been showing dogs for four years. Her work in grooming competitions led to her purchasing her own dogs.
“It’s so hard to find a dog (to groom in competitions),” she said. “If you don’t own one, you have to borrow one, and that is so hard to do. So, I got my own. They are as close to a human as you can get for a dog. Poodles are very athletic. People think they are frou-frou dogs, but they are bred to hunt and retrieve.”
Brown is one of Mia’s handlers; a man in Brazil owns the dog, and Brittany Phelps, owner of Adako Kennel in Granite Falls, North Carolina, bred and shows her. Phelps also owns Mia’s dad, Mickey, who took Best of Breed honors at Westminster.
“It was a great day for us,” said Brown, who was called on last-minute to handle Mia when another handler could not attend the show.
As Mia’s handler, Brown presents her to judges to the best of the dog’s ability. She said the most difficult part is finding the right pace to move with the dog so that the dog reaches its full stride, but does not over-stretch.
According to the American Kennel Club, Soft Coated Wheaten Terriers are “merry extroverts,” with a silky, gently waving coat of fur, and they are often described as “an iron fist in a velvet glove.”
Brown said she was surprised Mia placed in the show because she is only a year old.
“To place second was pretty phenomenal and to have her dad place first was awesome,” she said.
