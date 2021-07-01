Local dog owners have show success

Creative K9 Designs in Wytheville has a connection to two prize-winning pups.

Groomer Madeline Brown recently showed Mia, a Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier, at the famous Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, where the dog won second place in the Best of Opposite Sex. The award is given to the best dogs that are the opposite sex of the Best of Breed winner. Mia’s father, Mickey, was the Best of Breed winner.

At a different event, Creative K9 owner Jennifer Ander’s dog, Freddie, was named the No. 1 miniature poodle in the United Kennel Club at the group’s Premiere Nationals event in Michigan. He won the Award of Excellence (second place) when he competed against all breeds of poodles.

Freddie is one of Anders’ six dogs; five of them are poodles and one is a Bichon Frise.

“I love them,” she said about poodles. “I love their personalities, their willingness to please. They don’t shed and they are clean. They are fun dogs and are down to do anything.”

Anders has been showing dogs for four years. Her work in grooming competitions led to her purchasing her own dogs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}