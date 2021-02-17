Grant to provide training for STEM teachers in rural areas

Northam appeared on the program wearing a Virginia High Bearcat mask, provided by Perrigan.

Lane called the state’s teachers “heroes” for their work during the pandemic.

“This opportunity not only provides them the opportunities to be trained in STEM fields, but the notion of choice and trusting our teachers to choose the opportunities where they need to learn best is what really makes this opportunity special,” Lane said. “Two thousand teachers will benefit from this. That’s an incredible impact we’re going to have on our workforce. … The best-paying jobs are going to be in STEM fields, and Virginia needs to stay ahead of that so we can make sure our graduates have great opportunities after high school and after college.”

Perrigan said the program is expected to roll out this spring so teachers can participate before classes resume this fall.

“The key is, instead of teachers having professional development shoved down their throat, they are going to have a choice in the professional development they think they need to be effective in our new instructional environment,” Perrigan said after the announcement. “The Department of Education has agreed to provide the flexibility so teachers can take advantage of these opportunities.”