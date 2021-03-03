Restaurants prepare meals for residents in need

ABINGDON, Va. — A new program aimed at fighting food insecurity in the area is also giving locally owned restaurants a much-needed boost in revenue.
In partnership with numerous restaurants in town, the nonprofit organization Abingdon Faith in Action surprises its food pantry clients each week with free, freshly made restaurant meals, prepared specifically for those who need it the most.
The collaborative program created by the town of Abingdon is a win-win for everyone involved, according to Tonya Triplett, director of economic development and tourism for the town.
“It’s a blessing for so many,” said Triplett, who helped organize the ingenious plan to give local restaurants who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic another source of revenue while also helping feed people in the community who struggle to put food on the table.
“The restaurants get paid for the meals they prepare, their employees may get additional work hours, and food-insecure people walk away with to-go meals they likely couldn’t purchase because eating out is not in their budget,” she said.
The program is being funded by a community development block grant provided by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, whose mission is to create safe, affordable and prosperous communities in which to live, work and do business in Virginia.
Triplett said she learned about the available resources while researching ways to help small local businesses during the pandemic.
The meal giveaway plan was the perfect solution for helping the community, she said.
“Faith in Action already has an audience built in for receiving the food pantry items. So, I thought, why not employ restaurants to help these same folks with meals?” she asked.
The program kicked off in January with impressive numbers.
During January, as many as 1,100 meals were delivered to Faith in Action for distribution, resulting in $13,200 paid out to the participating restaurants.
Those numbers increased in February when as many as 1,500 meals were prepared and delivered, earning restaurants $18,000 in revenue.
Triplett said, if numbers of people served remain the same, she will have enough funds to continue the program for the next eight months.
Brad Farmer, executive director of Faith in Action, described the new program as a “tremendous blessing.”
“Their faces light up when we tell them we’re giving them meals from restaurants. We’ve had several families call us after receiving the meals and thank us for blessing them with the food,” said Farmer. “It’s been a wonderful thing to be part of.”
After canvassing locally owned restaurants, Triplett said 16 establishments jumped on board to help with the program.
“It’s a great program,” said Joel Jerkins, owner of J.J.’s Restaurant & Sports Bar in Abingdon. “We’re able to help out people, and at the same time, it’s helping our restaurant. The year 2020 has not been friendly to the restaurant industry. We’re still about 50% of where we were in 2019,” said Jerkins.
The restaurant has prepared two meals — baked chicken with a sherry sauce and roasted pork loins — since the program began.
Mustafa Ahmed, owner of Greeko’s Grill & Café, prepares the to-go meals with generous portions of a lamb and chicken mixture, rice, Greek salad and pita bread.
“I cook for these people just like I’m cooking for my own customers,” said Ahmed.
Carrie Baxter, owner of Chick-n-Little, is glad she decided to participate in the program. She said the program is offering restaurants financial help during some of their slowest months.
“We’re struggling a little bit, but we know we’re going to be fine and get through this,” said Baxter, “but there are people who have suffered severe financial setbacks because of COVID. I think it’s important for all of us to step up and help wherever we can. We’re all in this together.”
Other participating restaurants are 128 Pecan, Bella’s Pizza and Subs of Abingdon, Bone Fire Smokehouse, El Bigotes Mexican Grill, Papa Tom’s Cajun Persuasion, Luke’s Café, Mamma Mia Italian, Peppermill, Rain Restaurant, White Birch Food and Juice, Fuji Japanese Express, Tokyo Japanese Steak House and Moon Dog Brick Oven.
Restaurant to-go meals are distributed to Washington County food pantry clients at Faith in Action from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays and 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Abingdon Faith in Action is located at 798 Hillman Highway in Abingdon. Anyone who has questions about the food pantry, or wants to see if their family qualifies, should call 276-628-4813 for more information.
