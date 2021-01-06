Wandering Around Washington: My son got the virus

What he has is kind of like having the flu.

Me? Right now, I’m not really supposed to be going anywhere even though I tested negative.

It does not make any sense that he tested positive and I tested negative and we were sitting next to each other in the car.

But I’m going off for another test by the time this newspaper hits the street.

Wayne Craig, the former mayor of Abingdon, is married to a nurse. And she’s the one who told me to take lots of vitamin D three, vitamin C and zinc.

Zinc was hard to find.

My son’s godmother has ordered a bottle for him.

I give my son the same vitamins.

Craig and his wife offered to put an extra bottle of zinc on the porch for me to come fetch. But I called and found a bottle at the Food City at Exit 7. It seems that somebody ordered it, but they never came to pick it up. So, for five dollars, I got what I needed.

Right now, I sort of have symptoms. But that could just be muscle aches and allergies.