Wandering Around Washington: My son got the virus

WALLACE, Va. — I called the high school Monday to let them know that my son would not be coming back for a while because, well, he got the virus.
The lady answering the telephone at John S. Battle High School let me know that the students were going to be on virtual learning for a while anyway.
That’s going to be going on for a couple of weeks. And, well, you know how that is. Kids don’t even act like they’re going to school.
Last year, I spoke to some parents and covered the school board meeting. Folks in Washington County are not fans of virtual learning.
But what are we going to do?
Feel nauseated for 10 days. Or die?
I am personally popping lots of almonds and keeping my distance from my beloved boy. We wear masks around each other at home.
He’s been lucky. He stays in his room and coughs a lot. But he no longer has a sense of taste. He has a hard time smelling.
He had a fever for a day. Now he just sleeps all the time.
I’m giving him medicine and keeping him restricted.
He’s not the only one to suffer from the virus in Washington County.
But my bets say that he will be one of the lucky ones.
What he has is kind of like having the flu.
Me? Right now, I’m not really supposed to be going anywhere even though I tested negative.
It does not make any sense that he tested positive and I tested negative and we were sitting next to each other in the car.
But I’m going off for another test by the time this newspaper hits the street.
Wayne Craig, the former mayor of Abingdon, is married to a nurse. And she’s the one who told me to take lots of vitamin D three, vitamin C and zinc.
Zinc was hard to find.
My son’s godmother has ordered a bottle for him.
I give my son the same vitamins.
Craig and his wife offered to put an extra bottle of zinc on the porch for me to come fetch. But I called and found a bottle at the Food City at Exit 7. It seems that somebody ordered it, but they never came to pick it up. So, for five dollars, I got what I needed.
Right now, I sort of have symptoms. But that could just be muscle aches and allergies.
As for the schools in Washington County, I know that the virtual learning doesn’t work very well. I’ve watched my son waffle through about a year of not doing much and learning little.