Donations, grants are pouring in for Mendota Trail

BENHAMS, Va. — Something’s buzzing about the Mendota Trail.

I can feel it.

The folks behind that rail-to-trail project in Washington County have finished 5 straight miles, connecting Bristol to Benhams.

Which means you can make a 10-mile round-trip ride on this trail.

Just like the Salt Trail’s Glade Spring-to-Plasterco section on the other side of Washington County.

Or, of course, it’s more like the famous Virginia Creeper Trail at the center of Washington County.

We’re getting loaded with rails to trails.

And money is also coming in with donations by happy supporters, including one person who, I’m told, donated $150,000 to the trail after reading one of my articles.

Donations are coming in from private sources, said Dr. Jim Lapis, president of the Mendota Trail Conservancy.

In an email, I got more word from Bob Mueller, the treasurer of the Mendota Trail Conservancy: