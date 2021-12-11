Wytheville family searching for missing 15-year-old

A Wytheville family is searching for a young family member who has been missing since Tuesday night.

Lily McGowan, 15, left her foster home in Rural Retreat around 11 p.m. Tuesday taking with her only her cell phone and wallet. Her grandmother, Kathy Compton, said family members have been calling and texting her for days, but have not heard from her.

At first, family members thought she had run off and would return, but they have grown more worried for her safety with each passing day.

“I think originally she left on her own free will, but now I’m not sure because she has been gone this long and is not answering messages,” her grandmother said. “It is very unlike her to even run away; she has never run away before. We are worried to death.”

McGowan is about 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair. She has pierced ears, a nose ring and a scar on her neck from surgery. She may be wearing a gold chain bracelet with a cross built into the chain.

If you have information on McGowan’s whereabouts, please call the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office at 276-223-6000.