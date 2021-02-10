Judge rejects Pomrenke motion to modify judgment

ABINGDON, Va. — A federal judge denied a post-sentencing request to modify his judgment in the fraud case of Kurt and Stacey Pomrenke.
District Judge James P. Jones rejected arguments filed Monday in the joint motion to allow Stacey Pomrenke to serve her prison sentence first rather than after her husband. On Jan. 26, Jones accepted a defense request to allow Kurt Pomrenke to serve his 12-months-and-one-day term first and for his wife to self-report following his release to serve a 30-month sentence.
The couple was sentenced last week after each pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to a single count of conspiring to defraud the federal government for actions in 2016 and 2017. Stacey Pomrenke fraudulently claimed to have a drinking problem and gained admittance to and completed a federal substance abuse treatment program while incarcerated that netted a seven-month reduction in her original 34-month sentence.
Stacey Pomrenke, the former chief financial officer of BVU Authority, was originally convicted in 2016 of tax fraud, conspiracy, bribery and other charges following a three-year federal investigation that also resulted in eight other former BVUA executives, board members and contractors being sentenced to prison.
Jones presided over all of those cases.
Kurt Pomrenke, a former juvenile court judge and attorney, participated and was “instrumental in the success of this fraud,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Lee said during last week’s sentencing hearing, calling him a “necessary go-between” for his wife and the company they hired to coach and advise them how to “game the system.”
The government took no position on which defendant reported first, according to the motion.
“The reason for the reversal, they submit, is so husband can earn money at his job to better support their minor children and pay the fines imposed at sentencing,” Jones wrote in his order.
Stacey Pomrenke was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and her husband ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.
“I do not find the reasoning persuasive. With credit for good behavior, husband will return in 10 months or so and from all that I can gather, may be able to return to his job at that time,” the judge wrote.
Kurt Pomrenke told Judge Jones last week that his employer agreed he could return to his current position once a prison sentence was completed.
“That period of time may also further ease the current COVID-19 pandemic to the benefit of wife. While she recently contracted COVID-19 any period of immunity from the disease is uncertain and her presentence investigation report indicated that she was diagnosed in the past with autoimmune syndrome,” Jones wrote.
The couple’s joint motion to modify Jones’ decision was filed Jan. 28, two days after their sentencing.
“Wife’s motion also requests that the court recommend that she be designated to Federal Prison Camp Alderson,” Jones wrote of the West Virginia prison where Stacey Pomrenke previously served.
“Wife’s conduct at Alderson was at the heart of her crime. Even when Alderson officials were advised that she was under investigation, she was continued in the RDAP [Residential Drug Abuse Program] and treated professionally. The Bureau of Prisons has the ultimate authority to assign her to a facility but I do not think it proper that she be returned to the facility where she was able to successfully manipulate the system.”