Marion mourns loss of former fire chief, public servant

“He was just one of those guys that never really seemed to have a bad day,” Breen said. “And if you were having a bad day, he saw to it that it got better.”

The impact Burkett had on the lives of those who served with him was of no insignificance.

“The love he had for his community-- working for his community and giving back to his community-- I’m sure influenced many people,” Breen said.

“I learned a lot from him over the years,” Dunford agreed, saying again, “He was a great man.”

Though the nature of a fireman's job is dangerous, Breen said, “Jim made sure the job was done and done right, but he also had a little fun along the way. I think that went back to his personality that you were there to do a job and do it safely, but it was also about the camaraderie of being around the other firefighters.”

Burkett’s impact, of course, was not confined to those he worked with. One of his daughters, Marion Police Sgt. April Morgan, credits him for her own ambition to become a public servant.

“I became an adrenaline junkie because of him,” she said. “And he had such an important role in this town.”