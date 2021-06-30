Marion mourns loss of former fire chief, public servant

Marion Fire-EMS members and community members will say a final goodbye later today to a man the department once called its fire chief.
Retired Chief James E. “Jim” Burkett died Saturday at the age of 78.
Family and friends remember Burkett as a humorous, caring and dedicated man.
“He was a larger than life individual that always had a smile on his face,” said Marion’s current fire chief, Richard Keesling. “He was just a pleasure to be around— just a good, funny guy.”
Burkett began his service with the Marion Volunteer Fire Department in the mid-70s. In Dec. 1996 its members voted to make Burkett their chief, a position he held until his retirement in 1999.
Dale Dunford, who grew up just down the road from Burkett’s home, joined the department just before Burkett took the helm.
“He was a great man,” Dunford said. “You wouldn’t find anybody any better, whether it was just being around him or working with him. He would do anything for pretty much anybody. He was just an all-around good person. He'd give you the shirt off his back if he could.”
“He always had a smile, and was always cracking a joke,” Jerry Breen recalled.
Breen began working with Burkett in the 90s while Breen was still an EMT with the Marion Life Saving Crew. Although the two departments hadn’t yet merged, Breen said their staffs often worked closely together. Breen, who later joined the fire department and still serves there today, also worked with Burkett during his employment with the Town of Marion. Burkett worked as a foreman in the town’s public works department from 1997 until his retirement in 2015.
“He was just one of those guys that never really seemed to have a bad day,” Breen said. “And if you were having a bad day, he saw to it that it got better.”
The impact Burkett had on the lives of those who served with him was of no insignificance.
“The love he had for his community-- working for his community and giving back to his community-- I’m sure influenced many people,” Breen said.
“I learned a lot from him over the years,” Dunford agreed, saying again, “He was a great man.”
Though the nature of a fireman's job is dangerous, Breen said, “Jim made sure the job was done and done right, but he also had a little fun along the way. I think that went back to his personality that you were there to do a job and do it safely, but it was also about the camaraderie of being around the other firefighters.”
Burkett’s impact, of course, was not confined to those he worked with. One of his daughters, Marion Police Sgt. April Morgan, credits him for her own ambition to become a public servant.
“I became an adrenaline junkie because of him,” she said. “And he had such an important role in this town.”
Morgan recalled riding along with Burkett to answer calls, her with a camera in hand. If she wasn't with Burkett, she was always able to find where the action was.
“He'd gotten me into photography, so I would chase fire trucks or chase wrecks and stuff so I could take pictures,” she explained. At times, her photographs of the fire department's work would accompany reports in the Smyth County News.
While chasing those calls, she'd watch as Burkett and the other firefighters braved flaming buildings or otherwise put themselves in harm’s way to rescue people.
“He was at every fire,” she said. “He risked his life to protect other people. I can't tell you how many times he would run into a burning house, and the other guys will tell you, his turnout gear was a handkerchief over his mouth. They still laugh at it because he would just stick one over his mouth and run in the house.”
That dedication stuck with Morgan, leading her to her own role as a public servant as a officer with the Marion Police Department.
“I wanted to be a part of the community and help. I wanted to be a fixer and I saw him fix so many things and it just left such a huge impression on me-- the whole fire department-- how they could impact people's lives in a positive way when they're in a negative situation.”
Morgan said Burkett taught her leadership “and he taught me to make something out of yourself, be what you want to be and to work hard.”
Burkett's life-long commitment to serving the community will live on both through Morgan and through fellow fire fighters whose lives he touched along the way.
“He will be missed,” Breen said. “He'll be missed by anybody that ever met him. All you had to do was meet him one time and you just couldn't get enough of him.”
In addition to Morgan, Burkett leaves behind daughters Missy Firebaugh and Dee Dee Roberts, son Jimmy Goodpasture and seven grandchildren, among other family and special friends.
According to his obituary, Burkett “loved his family fiercely, especially the ones who called him Papaw.”
A celebration of life will begin today at 4 p.m. at the Marion Volunteer Fire Department, to be followed by a fireman's funeral and final ride carried out by Marion firefighters.